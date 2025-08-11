Dateline Resources Limited: Dateline Resources Identifies High-Priority Rare Earth Targets at Colosseum

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF) ("Dateline" or the "Company"), a North America-focused mining and exploration company, is pleased to announce the identification of multiple high-priority rare earth element (REE) drill targets at its 100%-owned Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California, following a comprehensive 3D magneto-telluric (MT) survey. A standout 2200N anomaly, indicating a potential carbonatite-hosted REE target, aligns with outcropping fenite dykes and exhibits a geophysical signature consistent with REE systems like the nearby Mountain Pass mine, located less than 10km south. This previously untested area, combined with new gold targets identified during the survey, positions Colosseum as a significant opportunity in the U.S. critical minerals and gold sectors. A detailed update on the gold targets will follow within seven days.

A recently completed 3D MT survey at the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in San Bernardino County, California, has revealed multiple high-priority REE targets, with the 2200N anomaly standing out as a potential carbonatite-hosted REE system due to its strong geophysical signature and surface geological indicators. This laterally extensive high-resistivity zone, extending from depth to surface, lies directly beneath fenite dykes-alkali-altered rocks commonly associated with REE-rich carbonatite intrusions. With no historical drilling in this area, the 2200N anomaly represents a prime target for a potential new REE discovery. The survey, conducted in June 2025 across 167 stations on 14 east-west lines spaced 200 meters apart, was processed using Viridien Geophysics' Geotools software and proprietary RLM-3D inversion engine, providing high-resolution insights into the subsurface.

The 2200N anomaly's geophysical characteristics-a high-resistivity zone coinciding with a gravity high and magnetic low-are consistent with carbonatite-hosted REE systems, such as the Mountain Pass deposit. The presence of fenite dykes at the surface further supports the interpretation of a carbonatite intrusive complex, known to host significant REE mineralization. Stephen Baghdadi, Managing Director, commented: "These MT survey results are a game-changer for Colosseum, confirming high-priority REE targets like the 2200N anomaly. Its carbonatite-like signature and proximity to Mountain Pass position us to potentially unlock a major REE opportunity in a top-tier U.S. mining jurisdiction. We're moving swiftly to validate these findings and prepare for drilling."

The Company is prioritizing deep drilling of the 2200N anomaly and other high-priority targets to test for REE mineralization and associated alteration. A parallel 3D inversion using the open-source ModEM software is underway to cross-validate the MT results, with outcomes expected soon to refine drill targeting. All datasets, including geophysical, geochemical, and geological data, are being integrated into a comprehensive 3D model to enhance target precision, drawing on insights from analogue deposits like Mountain Pass.

In addition to REE targets, the MT survey and ongoing exploration have identified new gold targets associated with conductive zones and structural features, potentially linked to the project's 1.1 million ounce JORC-compliant gold resource (27.1Mt @ 1.26g/t Au, announced June 6, 2024). A detailed update on these gold targets will be provided within the next seven days, ensuring focused attention on both the REE and gold potential of Colosseum.

The United States is addressing vulnerabilities in its rare earth supply chain to reduce reliance on China, which imposed export controls on several rare earth elements in April 2025 amid rising demand for critical technologies. The Trump administration has pledged support for domestic production through expanded price guarantees, DoD investments exceeding $1 billion in rare earth magnets, and executive orders enhancing mineral security. Managing Director Stephen Baghdadi looks forward to returning to the United States later this month to further discussions with key officials. These initiatives underscore the strategic value of projects like Colosseum in securing resilient domestic REE supplies.

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX: DTR, OTC: DTREF) is an Australian publicly listed company focused on high-value mining and exploration in North America. Its flagship Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California's Walker Lane Trend combines a proven gold resource with emerging rare earth potential, positioning Dateline as a leader in critical minerals and precious metals.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or performance, including the potential of the Colosseum Project, the benefits of U.S. government support, the company's plans for future development, and the strategic importance of the project for U.S. critical minerals supply. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include fluctuations in gold and rare earth element prices, changes in regulatory or permitting processes, geological or technical challenges, market conditions affecting capital raising, environmental or social factors, and risks related to securing government funding. Dateline Resources cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

