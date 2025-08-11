Chevron Phillips Chemical has successfully completed the expansion of its low-viscosity polyalphaolefins production unit in Beringen, Belgium, significantly boosting its manufacturing capacity in Europe.

Beringen PAO expansion

The project has doubled the site's LV PAO production capacity to 120,000 metric tons per year, establishing it as the largest decene-based LV PAO facility in Europe by volume.

"Beringen has a proud legacy of operational excellence and innovation in PAO production," said Antoine Janssens, general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. "This expansion strengthens that legacy, enhances integration with our existing assets, and reinforces CPChem's position as a global leader in the specialty chemicals market."

LV PAOs are essential components in a wide array of applications, including automotive and industrial lubricants, as well as emerging technologies such as electric vehicles, wind turbines and immersion cooling. As industries worldwide seek more sustainable and high-performance solutions, demand for LV PAOs continues to rise.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to growth and innovation," said Frank Derudder, EMEA PAO/NAO manager. "We're scaling up to meet global demand while maintaining the high quality our customers rely on."

The upgraded facility incorporates advanced electrification technologies to reduce reliance on natural gas, helping lower emissions and improve long-term energy efficiency. CPChem is also exploring renewable electricity to further minimize the site's environmental footprint.

Strategically located in the heart of Europe, the Beringen site benefits from a skilled local workforce, robust supply chain infrastructure and proximity to key feedstocks and markets.

