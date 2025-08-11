YT Profit Academy: Sebastián Najera Latin YouTube Mentor Launches New Era of Faceless Content with Explosive Student Growth

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Sebastián Najera, the former doctor turned digital entrepreneur, has just crossed a major milestone: over 10,000 Spanish-speaking students have joined his YouTube Freedom System, marking one of the fastest-growing education programs in the Latin creator space. The news comes as his platform, YT Profit Academy , scales its tools, team, and mentorship programs to meet rising demand across Latin America, Spain, and U.S. Hispanic communities.

This momentum follows a wave of success stories from everyday professionals - many with no tech skills or prior business experience - who've launched profitable faceless YouTube channels using Sebastián's PERC Method. Built around automation, AI, and step-by-step delegation, the system allows users to generate digital income without ever recording videos or showing their faces.

"People are tired of being told they need to become influencers to earn online," says Najera. "We're showing them how to build digital assets instead. Quiet channels, real systems, and true freedom."

Sebastián's approach is turning heads in both the creator and startup worlds, with the platform expanding into publishing services, student certification, and even proprietary software to run faceless channels from a single dashboard. This announcement signals his growing presence as the go-to authority for Spanish-speaking digital entrepreneurs looking for more than just content creation - they want control, time, and income they can count on.

Najera's journey is anything but ordinary. After leaving a successful medical career, he immigrated to the U.S. with no clear plan. Like many, he faced unemployment, loss, and pressure to start over. But instead of going back into medicine, he took a risk on faceless YouTube - a model few in the Latin world had ever heard of. Today, he leads a multi-million dollar education business that's helping thousands break out of the 9-5.

More updates are expected in the coming months as YT Profit Academy announces global partnerships and expands its training catalog. For now, Sebastián Najera is focused on one thing: helping thousands more Spanish speakers escape burnout and build lives they don't need a vacation from.

About Sebastián Najera

Sebastián Najera is the founder of YT Profit Academy and creator of the YouTube Freedom System, a program designed to help Spanish-speaking professionals launch automated YouTube channels without appearing on camera. A former doctor, Sebastián left medicine to build a business focused on freedom, digital assets, and family presence. He now mentors thousands of students across the world, helping them create faceless channels that generate real passive income.

Media Contact

Organization: YT Profit Academy

Contact Person Name: Sebastián Najera, Founder & CEO

Website: https://ytprofitacademy.com

Email: soporte@ytprofitacademy.com

Country: United States

SOURCE: YT Profit Academy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sebasti%c3%a1n-najera-latin-youtube-mentor-launches-new-era-of-faceles-1058933