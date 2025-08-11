Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - On episode No. 101 of the DesignRush Podcast, Chester Elton, New York Times bestselling author and co-founder of The Culture Works, reveals four leadership habits that turn emotional intelligence into a measurable business advantage.
Source: DesignRush
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/261983_e5a8caab54a2d903_001full.jpg
The episode tackles a critical challenge for leaders today:
What actually shields teams from burnout and disengagement when disruption strikes?
The answer, according to Elton: clarity, recognition, and a gratitude-first culture.
Elton shares how embedding joy, gratitude, and cultural rituals into daily work helps teams thrive under pressure.
"An 'all-in' culture is one where people believe what they do matters and they make a difference - and that difference is celebrated," he says.
Key Takeaways on how to:
- Over-communicate in uncertainty to prevent rumors and fear from filling silence
- Practice daily gratitude rituals to boost mental well-being and morale
- Build joy into the business model to improve engagement and retention
- Coach, don't command to develop adaptable, crisis-ready leaders
The conversation also highlights case studies, where mistakes are reframed as "learning moments" and positivity is a core business driver.
Elton's approach reframes emotional intelligence as a growth strategy, showing leaders how culture directly impacts ROI, client trust, and long-term performance.
Want to be a guest on the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to get featured.
About DesignRush
DesignRush is a media platform and a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
Monika Kalinova
Head of PR
+1 305-370-1017
monika.k@designrush.com
www.designrush.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261983
SOURCE: DesignRush