The episode tackles a critical challenge for leaders today:

What actually shields teams from burnout and disengagement when disruption strikes?

The answer, according to Elton: clarity, recognition, and a gratitude-first culture.

Elton shares how embedding joy, gratitude, and cultural rituals into daily work helps teams thrive under pressure.

"An 'all-in' culture is one where people believe what they do matters and they make a difference - and that difference is celebrated," he says.

Key Takeaways on how to:

Over-communicate in uncertainty to prevent rumors and fear from filling silence

to prevent rumors and fear from filling silence Practice daily gratitude rituals to boost mental well-being and morale

to boost mental well-being and morale Build joy into the business model to improve engagement and retention

to improve engagement and retention Coach, don't command to develop adaptable, crisis-ready leaders

The conversation also highlights case studies, where mistakes are reframed as "learning moments" and positivity is a core business driver.

Elton's approach reframes emotional intelligence as a growth strategy, showing leaders how culture directly impacts ROI, client trust, and long-term performance.

