Montag, 11.08.2025
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
ACCESS Newswire
11.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Warfield Unified Ventures: New Children's Book Sparks Imagination and Teaches Empathy in Young Readers

Debut author releases kid-friendly tale that encourages friendship, creativity, and empathy in young readers.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / "Have You Seen My Hat?" Brings Kentucky Derby Magic to Life Through Friendship, Imagination, and Joy based in LOUISVILLE, KY - A heartwarming new children's book is galloping into the hearts of readers.

Have you seen my hat?

Have you seen my hat?
Book cover

Have You Seen My Hat?, written by Kentucky native Ladie Warfield, is a joyful adventure celebrating friendship, creativity, and community set against the vibrant backdrop of the Kentucky Derby Kids' Parade.

In this beautifully illustrated story, young Zara is thrilled to show off her one-of-a-kind hat at the Derby parade until it mysteriously vanishes. With the help of Marley, the shy new girl in town, the two set off on a whimsical journey filled with mystery, mazes, and Derby Day surprises.

Behind this sweet and spirited story is an author with an inspiring journey of her own. Ladie Warfield is more than a storyteller she's a proud mother of four, a dedicated healthcare worker of 20 years, a widow, and the founder of a nonprofit honoring her late husband. Her organization, The Ladie Presentz ( theladiepresentz ), is based in Kentucky and provides emotional support and resources to adolescents who have lost a parent to cancer or cancer-related illness.

"Writing this book was about more than creating a story," Warfield says. "It was about capturing the imagination of children and reminding them of the power of compassion and belonging especially when life feels uncertain." With her rich Kentucky roots and a heart dedicated to healing, Warfield's storytelling brings a rare authenticity and emotional depth to children's literature.

Have You Seen My Hat? is perfect for children ages 4-8, educators, and families looking for diverse, engaging books that inspire joy, empathy, and curiosity. Whether for classroom shelves or bedtime stories, this uplifting tale will leave a lasting shelves or bedtime stories, just like Zara's unforgettable hat.

Book Details:

Title: Have You Seen My Hat?
Author: Ladie Warfield
Age Group: 4-8 years Themes: Friendship, Creativity, Problem-Solving,
Representation

Now Available on Amazon

Contact & Media

Contact Information

Ladie Warfield
CEO
warfieldunifiedventures@gmail.com
5026002087

.

SOURCE: Warfield Unified Ventures



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/new-childrens-book-sparks-imagination-and-teaches-empathy-in-you-1055824

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
