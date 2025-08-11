Anzeige
MenuSano Expands Globally to Deliver Compliant Nutrition Labeling and Rapid Recipe Analysis for Food Brands Worldwide

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / As food companies race to meet evolving regulations and rising consumer demand for clean labeling, Canadian-founded, AI-powered nutrition platform MenuSano is expanding beyond North America to serve clients worldwide.

Sonia Couto, MenuSano Founder

MenuSano launches globally, enabling food brands to create compliant nutrition labels in minutes.

"MenuSano helps clients seamlessly meet compliance standards and create innovative, trend-driven recipes their customers love, in minutes - all at a fraction of the cost of legacy systems, making recipe development and labeling easier and scalable," said Sonia Couto, Founder, MenuSano.

MenuSano's accessible nutrition labeling and recipe analysis platform - starting at just $29/month - is now available across the U.K., Middle East, and Asia. The software also often eliminates the need for costly lab testing, reducing expenses by as much as 95 percent.

Trusted by leading CPG, restaurant, and foodservice brands, including Shake Shack, Canopy Growth, Pizza Nova, Momofuku, and Healthy Planet, MenuSano now also offers modules for supplements, edibles, and cannabis-adjacent products.

"What started as a personal mission to help people eat better has grown into a global platform that empowers companies to navigate change," added Couto, a cancer survivor who bootstrapped the company after experiencing how difficult it was to access clear, accurate nutrition information during her recovery.

MENUSANO: AN ALL-IN-ONE SOLUTION

  • With just a few clicks, subscribers can:

  • Generate high-resolution, country-compliant nutrition labels in minutes that meet U.S., Canadian, and global standards

  • Use AI-powered Smart Search that matches ingredients based on user behaviour

  • Create custom ingredients and proprietary blends

  • Run complete nutrition analyses to meet business needs and consumer expectations

  • Automate country-specific calculations, including rounding rules and cooking methods

  • Access the platform 24/7 through a cloud-based, mobile-friendly interface

FOOD BRANDS FACE MOUNTING REGULATORY PRESSURE

U.S. regulators are increasing scrutiny around added sugars, sodium, and artificial dyes, while demanding greater ingredient transparency.

In Canada, new front-of-package (FOP) nutrition labeling regulations take effect January 1, 2026. Meanwhile, 74 percent of consumers prefer brands with accurate nutrition labels and 60 percent actively seek "clean label" products with simple, recognizable ingredients (Innova Market Insights, 2024).

FOOD TECH PLATFORM POISED FOR GROWTH

With the global nutrition labeling market expected to grow from $25.4 billion to $36.2 billion by 2035 (CAGR 3.6%), MenuSano is positioned to capitalize on accelerating demand for faster, smarter compliance tools as a scalable, AI-powered alternative to legacy software solutions that can cost up to $30,000 per year.

ABOUT MENUSANO

MenuSano is a female-founded, AI-powered nutrition analysis platform that enables clients to produce compliant nutrition labels and recipe analysis in minutes, starting at just $29/month. Users can generate export-ready nutrition facts, allergen declarations, and compliance alerts while accessing healthier ingredient swaps through an intuitive, cloud-based interface. Founded by cancer survivor Sonia Couto, MenuSano was born from a personal mission to empower healthier choices. Learn more at www.menusano.com.

Media Contact: Victoria Kirk, Verified Communications 416-558-4507, victoria@verifiedcomms.com

