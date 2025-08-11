Happy Even After: Divorce Attorney Launches AI-Powered Co-Parenting App to Help Parents Communicate With High-Conflict Exes

Parent Co-Pilot is the First AI Tool That Customizes Support Based on a User's Parenting Agreement, Helping Parents Reduce Conflict & Stay Organized

HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / For millions of divorced parents, co-parenting with a high-conflict ex is a daily challenge filled with miscommunication, stress, and legal battles. Connecticut family law attorney Renee Bauer saw this struggle firsthand, representing countless clients overwhelmed by toxic communication and legal complexities. Now, she has launched Parent Co-Pilot, the first AI-powered co-parenting assistant that customizes support based on a parent's unique custody agreement.

A Divorce Attorney's Vision Turned AI-Powered Solution

"After years of helping clients navigate high-conflict co-parenting, I realized they needed more than just legal advice-they needed ongoing support to manage communication, schedules, and boundaries," said Attorney Renee Bauer, a seasoned divorce attorney and founder of Parent Co-Pilot.

"Traditional co-parenting apps require cooperation from two parents. Parent Co-Pilot is different-it lets users upload their unique parenting agreement so the app can provide AI-powered reminders, structured communication, and real-time guidance tailored to their legal arrangement. It's like having a Co-Parent Coach in your pocket."

How Parent Co-Pilot Works: A Custom AI Experience for Each Parent

Unlike other co-parenting apps that require both parents to communicate within the same platform, Parent Co-Pilot is designed for a single parent's needs, offering AI-driven tools to:

Upload & Customize Their Experience: Parents can securely upload their custody agreement or court order , and the AI extracts key dates, deadlines, and responsibilities to provide personalized reminders and structured guidance.

AI-Powered Message Rewriting: The app transforms emotionally charged texts into firm, neutral responses , preventing unnecessary conflict.

Smart Reminders from Custody Agreements: The AI automatically alerts parents to upcoming custody exchanges, holidays, and deadlines based on their legal documents, reducing scheduling conflicts.

The Growing Need for AI in Co-Parenting

With over 10 million co-parents in the U.S. alone, 80% report experiencing communication-related stress, often leading to expensive legal disputes. Parent Co-Pilot eliminates guesswork and emotional reactivity by keeping co-parenting structured and conflict-free.

"I've seen how poor communication can escalate even the smallest issue into a court battle. This tool is designed to empower parents, giving them clarity, control, and peace of mind," added Attorney Bauer.

Built for Parents, Recommended by Legal & Therapy Professionals

Parent Co-Pilot is already gaining traction among family lawyers, mediators, and therapists, who see it as a practical tool for reducing conflict and promoting healthier co-parenting relationships.

"The ability to upload a parenting plan and receive AI-driven, legally relevant reminders is a game-changer," said Bauer. "It keeps parents organized, accountable, and out of unnecessary court battles."

Available Now - Get Early Access

Parent Co-Pilot just launched, with early access available for parents who want to reduce stress, improve communication, and take control of their co-parenting journey.

About Parent Co-Pilot

Parent Co-Pilot is the first AI-powered co-parenting assistant designed to help parents manage high-conflict co-parenting situations with ease. Created by a New Haven divorce attorney who saw the urgent need for better communication tools, the app customizes user experiences based on uploaded custody agreements, offering AI-powered reminders, structured messaging, and court-admissible communication logs. Learn more at: https://www.familylawyerct.com/parent-copilot/ .

