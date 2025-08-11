NOVI Unveils GENIE - a Platform and Satellite Constellation That Redefines the Cost, Latency, and Accessibility of Earth Observation

Emerging Leader in Space Infrastructure Announces Significant Expansion of DC-Area Headquarters to Support Rapid Growth and Innovation

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / NOVI Space Inc. (NOVI), a leader in on-orbit compute and space infrastructure, today announced the launch of GENIE - its low-cost, open-access, multi-sensor edge-compute constellation built to transform how users access, process, and act on Earth Observation (EO) data. In addition, NOVI has significantly expanded its Arlington, VA headquarters to support its growth, momentum, and continued investment in developing, procuring, and operating hardware and platform solutions that meet the rising demand from defense and commercial customers.

Founded in 2017, NOVI has focused on advancing edge computing, AI/ML hardware and software solutions, and developing highly-integrated small spacecraft systems for the Department of Defense and other national security customers. In the first half of 2025, NOVI successfully launched and is operating missions for the U.S. Air Force and Missile Defense Agency, including a free-flying satellite and a system integrated onboard the International Space Station as part of STP-H10.

NOVI's radiation-tolerant, low size, weight, and power (SWaP) SP240 On-Board Computer (OBC), based on AMD's Versal architecture reached TRL-9, the highest level of readiness, this year with its in-orbit operation. With flight heritage now established, NOVI has begun shipping both Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) and semi-custom flight and development systems to leading aerospace companies as well as emerging space players. A fully radiation-hardened version is set to release later in 2025.

"We feel we've hit a sweet spot on performance, price, radiation-tolerance, and flexibility and are actively shipping products to multiple customers," said Jon King, NOVI's Product Director. "The adaptability of our on-board computer system makes it ideal for everything from national security missions to in-space autonomy and commercial imaging constellations."

Building on these foundations, NOVI is launching GENIE - the Geospatial Ecosystem for Near real-time Information at the Edge. GENIE is a first-of-its-kind, open-access constellation that combines multi-sensor payloads with onboard compute to enable real-time processing in space. Instead of sending massive raw datasets back to Earth, GENIE satellites can perform countless user-defined processing tasks, such as clipping imagery to specific areas of interest, as well as run detection and inference algorithms directly in orbit. This dramatically reduces the high cost and latency associated with downlink, storage, management, and transfer of raw data that impedes traditional solutions. The architecture also supports multi-satellite / multi-domain tip-and-cue and tasking, enabling coordinated, responsive operations across diverse sensors and orbital assets. Launches for the first two GENIE satellites are booked on SpaceX Transporter-16 and 17, with operations beginning in early 2026.

"GENIE is the infrastructure for your analytics, algorithms, and applications," said Scott Steffan, NOVI's Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer. "Whether you have existing algorithms ready to be tested and deployed at the space-edge now, or you're mapping out potential use cases for Earth Observation data and intelligence where cost or latency has been a barrier, we'd love to get a conversation started. GENIE is primed to reshape how industry leverages earth observation information."

To support its next phase of growth, NOVI is expanding into a larger facility in the Shirlington neighborhood of Arlington, VA. The new headquarters will provide increased space for personnel, on-board computers (OBCs) and satellite assembly and testing, and constellation operations. This expansion reflects the company's momentum across hardware shipments and the ramp-up of its GENIE platform.

About NOVI

NOVI Space, Inc. (NOVI) is a Space AI infrastructure and compute company. In addition to providing the space industry with TRL 9, flight-proven, Low Size-Weight-and-Power On-Board Computers (OBCs), NOVI is deploying GENIE, a constellation of multi-sensor edge-processing satellites for Earth Observation (EO), coupled to a full-stack data, algorithm, and intelligence management platform. This innovative platform, portal and marketplace provides open access to NOVI's growing satellite network, and pioneers a new model for individuals, commercial companies, and governments to leverage space-based infrastructure for earth observation.

Contact Information

Merrill Freund

merrill@freundpr.com

415-577-8637

SOURCE: NOVI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/novi-unveils-genietm-a-platform-and-satellite-constellation-that-redefines-th-1058516