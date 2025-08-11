Starr Holding Company: Auctiva Announces Major Platform Updates, Event Sponsorship and Ownership Changes

Auctiva has unveiled major platform upgrades aimed at helping eBay sellers grow their businesses, backed by fresh investment under new ownership. The updates include advanced automation, deeper eBay integration, and AI-powered SEO and listing tools to streamline selling. New support for eBay's Negotiation API enables sellers to send personalized offers to interested buyers, boosting conversions and reducing excess inventory. These innovations will be showcased at the 2025 eBay Open, marking the start of a new era of growth and seller-focus.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Auctiva today announced the launch of key product upgrades that underscore its renewed commitment to helping sellers thrive on eBay. Backed by a significant new round of investment under new ownership, Auctiva is expanding its core platform with smarter automation, deeper integration with eBay, and the introduction of advanced AI features. These changes reflect a focused effort to make selling faster, more profitable, and less manual - especially for small and mid-sized online businesses.

The most notable enhancement is Auctiva's support for eBay's new Negotiation API, which enables sellers to automatically send personalized discount offers to buyers who have shown interest in their listings - such as those who've added items to their watch list or left products in their shopping cart. These targeted offers help sellers convert more potential buyers into completed sales, reduce excess inventory, and do so without resorting to broad store-wide discounts. Offers can be tailored, include custom messaging, and remain valid for up to four days in supported marketplaces, making this a smarter and more dynamic way to drive revenue.

At the same time, Auctiva has introduced powerful new AI capabilities within its SEO and Listing Tools. These enhancements allow sellers to auto-generate optimized titles and descriptions, quickly fill in item specifics based on eBay catalog data, and receive intelligent recommendations to improve search visibility and listing performance. The AI works behind the scenes to streamline the listing creation process and ensure sellers are aligned with best practices - saving time and helping boost sales through better exposure.

The announcement follows Auctiva's upcoming participation as a sponsor at the 2025 eBay Open, where the team will meet sellers to preview these new features and gather feedback for continued development. Today's news reflects the first in a series of major investments into product development, seller support, and technology innovation to drive platform growth.

