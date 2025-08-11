Token Communities Ltd.: APOZ Is Now Receiving Interests From Both Domestic and International

APOZ Is Starting to Receive Many Interests From U.S. Companies

BRADENTON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTCID/Stock Symbol:TKCM) recently has received a great deal of interests and inquiries from many domestic companies in the U.S.

According to Mr. David Champ, the President & CEO of the company, as the APOZ ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ) project is moving forward steadily over the past few months, this unique FTZ + QOZ Business Park concept is quickly gaining name recognition from the business communities around the globe. Not just from the foreign companies in the Asian countries as in the beginning, now more and more U.S. domestic companies are interested in relocating their manufacturing operations to our APOZ Business Park, as they can also benefit greatly from the FTZ + QOZ dual-status advantages. Some of these companies are publicly-traded companies ( Pubco ), and they can also significantly reduce their operating costs and improve their bottom-line profit by moving their companies into the APOZ Business Park.

As per Tina Pei Wise who is the Director of Coordination of the Company, the growth potential and value of APOZ is now noticed by international capital circles, the company is now having dialogues with multiple hedge funds and institutions about collaborations.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

