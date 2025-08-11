Gold House and Opentable Unveil Family Dinner Series to Bridge Cultural Storytelling With Culinary Traditions

Series debuts with celebrations for Apple TV+'s "Chief of War" and Prime Video's "Butterfly" featuring cast and creators

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Gold House, the home of collective power where leaders unite to forge culture, and OpenTable are joining forces to launch the Family Dinner Series. This series sheds light on the profound connection between food and cultural storytelling through exclusive family dinners, beginning with two celebrations in honor of Apple TV+'s "Chief of War" and Prime Video's "Butterfly."

The Family Dinner Series will feature two gatherings that position food as the ultimate cultural bridge. The first honors the August 1st premiere of Apple TV+'s "Chief of War," Jason Momoa's epic nine-episode historical drama following the unification of Hawaii from an indigenous perspective. The second celebrates the August 13th premiere of Prime Video's "Butterfly," Daniel Dae Kim's character-driven spy thriller that bridges American and Korean storytelling, marking Kim's first solo lead television role.

These two dinners will be hosted at prestigious restaurants on OpenTable's vast restaurant network and will showcase the finest in Asian Pacific culinary excellence. AB Steak is honoring "Butterfly" with a menu featuring Korean cuisine by Michelin-Starred chef Akira Back. Camelia is honoring "Chief of War" with a Hawaiian-inspired menu by Chef Charles Namba, created in collaboration with Chef Robynne Mai from Hawaii's Fête . Camelia is also making these Hawaiian-inspired dishes available to diners for a limited time in August. Cast and creators from both productions will join these intimate celebrations, enabling direct cultural exchange between creatives across industries.

The Family Dinner Series represents the continuation of Gold House and OpenTable's long-standing partnership to champion Asian Pacific restaurants, chefs, and culture. This collaboration has previously included the Gold Chef Prize, which gave a platform to exceptional Asian Pacific chefs, and collaboration on the prestigious dinners at the Gold Gala (the most-viewed gathering of the Asian Pacific diaspora in North America), which have featured MICHELIN-starred restaurants and James Beard Award winners.

About Gold House

Gold House is the home of collective power where leaders unite to forge culture.

We foster spaces where established and emerging makers gather to amplify their impact. We shape public perceptions by consulting on, investing in, and marketing society-defining media properties. We create new economies by backing the boldest entrepreneurs and scaling them internationally.

By fueling unity, visibility, and economic mobility, success becomes our shared world. With roots in Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, and Singapore, Gold House operates with the heart of a nonprofit and the scale of a world-class enterprise.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc . , helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.8 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most - their team, their guests, and their bottom line - while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

