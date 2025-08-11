Company acquires MadKudu and unveils its Revenue Growth Agentic Ecosystem to usher in a new era of AI-powered GTM

HG Insights, the global leader in Revenue Growth Intelligence, today announced the launch of its Revenue Growth Agentic Ecosystem, delivering complete AI-driven GTM solutions that combine market and sales intelligence with real-time agentic activation. As part of this strategic offering, the company also announced the acquisition of MadKudu, a pioneer in agentic GTM solutions. Sales and RevOps leaders can take advantage of this agentic ecosystem with their own agents or immediately utilize HG Insights' pre-defined copilots. The agents leverage HG Insights' comprehensive Revenue Growth Intelligence (RGI) Fabric datasets and incorporate an organization's first-party and second-party data.

MadKudu's agents, combined with recently acquired TrustRadius' sources of buyer intelligence, plus HG Insights' RGI data fabric that provides account-level intelligence, together form the first end-to-end AI-powered GTM platform providing solutions for strategy, RevOps, sales, and marketing.

"B2B organizations today want to optimize GTM decision-making, monitoring, and execution but are grappling with siloed data, disconnected tools, and stalled AI pilot initiatives that rarely reach production," said Rohini Kasturi, CEO of HG Insights.

"With the launch of our Revenue Growth Agentic Ecosystem and the acquisitions of TrustRadius and MadKudu, we're delivering a composable platform to connect strategy, execution, and real-time action powered by best-in-class data, AI-driven intelligence, and agentic workflows," said Rajat Bhatnagar, SVP of Business Operations at HG Insights.

Revenue Growth Intelligence: GTM Analytics and Activation

Over the past year, HG Insights has invested significantly in advancing its RGI Platform fueled by an AI-driven data repository, the RGI Fabric. The Fabric provides deep firmographic, technographic, spend, buying center, competitive, and buyer intent data, and integrates first-party data to support more effective analysis and execution processes across a wide range of GTM use cases.

"Our customers ask for GTM intelligence, precision, and speed that seamlessly combines their first-party data with third-party signals, account insights, and buyer behavior," said Kasturi. "We're closing the gap between buyers who are actively researching and sellers who are ready to engage connecting the right people in the right context at the right time. It's intelligent B2B matchmaking, at scale, that can accelerate revenue growth and retention."

MadKudu Acquisition: A Force Multiplier for GTM Agility

MadKudu, a strategic platform partner of HG Insights for the past four years, provides a suite of agentic GTM solutions with playbooks that use signal-based workflows for efficient selling and marketing. Combined with the RGI Fabric, these agents provide:

Flexible data integration with first-party data sources, such as Salesforce, Gong, Marketo, Salesloft, Outreach, and Snowflake into HG Insights' RGI Fabric

Composable APIs and a no-code data studio to streamline agent creation, real-time data analysis, predictive modeling, and model observability

AI connectivity to power autonomous workflows across Microsoft Copilot, Agentforce, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and other enterprise AI systems

"We're incredibly excited to join forces with HG Insights," said Sam Levan and Francis Brero, Co-Founders of MadKudu. "Over the last several years, we've built copilot experiences on HG Insights' intelligence to help customers prioritize better, act faster, and grow smarter. This partnership brings our shared vision to life when data is unified and actionable, it becomes the most powerful driver of revenue growth."

"MadKudu has become our system of record for prioritizing GTM actions. It synthesizes product usage, intent signals, and third-party enrichment data from HG Insights to define our ICP and drive pipeline efficiency at scale. In an AI-driven future, where agentic workflows will determine prospecting velocity and precision, MadKudu helps provide the foundation. With MadKudu now a strategic part of HG, we are looking forward to realizing even more dynamic, context-rich capabilities that will enhance both sales and marketing teams," said Ryan Kelly, SVP of Marketing at Cockroach Labs.

Copilots and Agentic Tools Now Available

HG Insights has several GTM copilots immediately available as part of its RGI platform expansion:

Market Analyzer Copilot : Empowers GTM teams to readily gain market insights, define ICPs, identify segment opportunity, target and prioritize accounts, and align GTM plans using interactive conversation prompting.

: Empowers GTM teams to readily gain market insights, define ICPs, identify segment opportunity, target and prioritize accounts, and align GTM plans using interactive conversation prompting. Sales Copilot : Equips sales and customer service teams with daily sales intelligence, buyer intent context, AI-generated account research and briefs, outreach personalization, and next-step action guidance.

: Equips sales and customer service teams with daily sales intelligence, buyer intent context, AI-generated account research and briefs, outreach personalization, and next-step action guidance. RevOps AI Data Studio: Enables RevOps and analytics teams to build and deploy predictive lead and account scoring, segment and account modeling, and account and buyer signal-triggered responses.

Optimize the GTM Journey, from Buyers to Sellers

The fusion of HG Insights with TrustRadius and MadKudu bridges disconnects between strategy and execution, providing full-funnel intelligence from buyer intent to account selling. With the addition of HG Insights' Revenue Growth Agentic Ecosystem, B2B technology leaders can optimize their GTM journey by:

Delivering customer-validated content and intent-based leads

Connecting sellers to in-market buyers and active customers with rich context

Empowering sales and customer success with AI-augmented workflows for engagement, deal acceleration, and churn prevention

Providing GTM teams with precise market, account, and buyer insights, including best segments and targets, buying centers, and real-time signal-based actions

Simplifying the creation and use of AI agents for GTM automation

"HG Insights is redefining the future of revenue growth and the entire GTM landscape," said Jeff Parks and Ramesh Venugopal, Investors and Board Members at Riverwood Capital. "This launch is a transformative moment in how companies go from strategy to execution to action with the fastest path to revenue and retention we've seen in the market. We're excited by HG Insights' leadership and ability to turn vision into scalable impact."

HG Insights will be sharing additional details about what this acquisition means for customers during their webinar, A New Era of AI-Powered Revenue Growth Intelligence, on Thursday, August 28, from 12:00-1:00 pm ET. Register here.

About HG Insights

HG Insights provides AI-powered Revenue Growth Intelligence (RGI) solutions that deliver comprehensive market, account, and buyer insights; signal-triggered workflows; and in-market leads to enable B2B technology leaders to modernize GTM decision-making and efficiently identify, engage, and win the most promising opportunities. AI-driven analytics, copilots, and agents empower marketing, RevOps, sales, and strategy teams to streamline market analyses, leverage deep account and buyer intent details, and optimize campaigns and sales execution derived from billions of market data points for over 22,000 technologies across 20 million companies worldwide. That's why 95% of Fortune 1000 B2B tech companies and all major hyperscalers rely on HG Insights to help increase pipeline and revenue growth and ensure GTM success.

For more information, visit www.hginsights.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250811933937/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Shekar Hariharan

SVP Marketing, HG Insights

shekar.hariharan@hginsights.com

(650) 868-1071



Taylor Viens

taylor.viens@hginsights.com