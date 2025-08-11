Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.: Lifeloc Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $2.219 million in the second quarter of 2025, resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(394) thousand, or $(0.14) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.387 million and quarterly net loss of $(298) thousand, or $(0.12) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024. Revenue for the quarter declined 7% versus the second quarter last year. Six-month net revenues of $4.496 million and a net loss of $(686) thousand, or $(0.25) per diluted share, compared to net revenue of $4.541 million and a net loss of $(582) thousand, or $(0.24) per diluted share, for the same six months of 2024. Total gross margin in the second quarter remained about the same, 41.7% versus 41.6% for the same quarter last year. For the first six months of 2025 gross margin was 40.8% versus 40.3% for the same period last year, with price increases largely offsetting inflation and tariff costs. The research and development investment for the quarter remained high at $623 thousand, primarily for SpinDx development, resulting in the current period loss.

We believe our core alcohol detection product line-up is strong. The L-series LX9 and LT7 units have features and performance that are driving market penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as smart phone pairing, wider temperature use ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that sales of our newer L-series devices will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices have been certified to meet the requirements of most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors. We continue to evolve the capability and add certifications of these units to create more value and gain market share. Our FC-series devices remain popular with many law enforcement and international organizations. Our Easycal® automated calibration station, the only automated calibration available for portable breath alcohol testers, builds valuable protection around our brand and contributes to market share gains across the board, especially for our workplace Phoenix® 6.0 BT and EV 30 devices.

We believe our most important goal and best opportunity remains the convergence of the global need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's proven capability to build easy-to-use portable testing equipment. We are therefore focusing our research and development efforts on leveraging the SpinDx technology platform, sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk," to develop a series of devices and tests that can be used at roadside and in emergency rooms, forensic labs and workplace test sites to achieve a rapid and quantitative measure for a panel of drugs of abuse. SpinDx has been demonstrated in our laboratory to effectively detect for delta-9-THC, cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamine, methamphetamine, morphine, MDMA, and benzodiazepines. Testing has validated the SpinDx measurement technology against the definitive standard liquid chromatography-mass spectroscopy (LCMS) measurement utilizing human samples. The LCMS data have validated the SpinDx test results on real-world human saliva tests at a limit of detection of approximately 10 ng/ml. With our research and development work, we continue to improve our technology's robustness, speed, and convenience of operation. We are currently updating disk design to accomplish the entire analysis on the disk as well as optimizing drug assays.

We are beginning beta testing of our SpinDx oral fluid testing system utilizing the delta-9-THC only tests using a prototype reader as shown in the photograph below. An agreement for beta testing is in place, and the test logistics are being finalized. The initial product release is projected to be a device with a disk that allows for detection of delta-9-THC (the major intoxicating component of the cannabis plant) from a test subject's oral fluid, followed by a disk for a panel of other drugs. Commercial launch of our first SpinDx application is projected to occur in early 2026. Following initial commercialization, we expect more offerings from this technology platform to include expanded drug panels and samples collected from blood and breath. Following the release of our SpinDx oral fluid testing system, we expect to accelerate development of combining our LX9 breathalyzer with the THC SpinDx detection unit, to produce our roadside marijuana breathalyzer system. The current pace of development may require additional financing to complete.

"SpinDx prototypes are starting to travel to trade shows for key customer demonstrations. We are pleased to build customer engagement as the product gets closer to launch. We have identified rapid drug testing as our biggest growth opportunity, and we believe that SpinDx will play an important role in addressing this unmet market need," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO.

Additionally, in alignment with the evolving structure of the OTC Markets, Lifeloc has been approved for trading on the OTCID, which is the new market tier of the OTC Markets, and trading commenced July 1, 2025. OTCID is the replacement for fully reporting companies from the OTC Pink Current Market, which ceased on the same date. The new OTCID standards may create greater market confidence than the OTC Pink and allow a more liquid marketplace for our shareholders.

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, performance, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, economic conditions, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, market liquidity for our shares, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

Phoenix® and Easycal® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

Amy Evans

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

http://www.lifeloc.com

(303) 431-9500

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ASSETS June 30, 2025 (Unaudited) December 31, 2024 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 995,750 $ 1,243,746 Accounts receivable, net 765,730 732,541 Inventories, net 2,988,752 2,996,397 Federal and state income taxes receivable 55,531 80,560 Prepaid expenses and other 160,079 40,045 Total current assets 4,965,842 5,093,289 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT: Land 317,932 317,932 Building 1,928,795 1,928,795 Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software 569,448 569,448 Production equipment, software and space modifications 1,349,839 1,349,839 Training courses 432,375 432,375 Office equipment, software and space modifications 254,333 254,333 Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications 231,818 226,356 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications 805,012 787,664 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service 347,448 128,007 Less accumulated depreciation (3,826,061 ) (3,613,452 ) Total property and equipment, net 2,410,939 2,381,297 OTHER ASSETS: Patents, net 74,913 78,723 Deposits and other 12,261 12,261 Deferred income taxes 1,159,199 1,159,199 Total other assets 1,246,373 1,250,183 Total assets $ 8,623,154 $ 8,724,769 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 393,046 $ 251,627 Term loan payable, current portion 54,016 53,195 Subordinated debentures payable, current portion 16,645 - Customer and tenant deposits 37,628 43,814 Accrued expenses 349,397 293,981 Deferred revenue, current portion 58,862 54,458 Product warranty reserve 46,500 46,500 Total current liabilities 956,094 743,575 TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 1,086,062 1,119,152 SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 687,041 630,000 DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion 6,105 6,165 Total liabilities 2,735,302 2,498,892 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 6) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,752,616 shares outstanding (2,664,116 outstanding at December 31, 2024) 5,934,314 5,586,014 Retained earnings (deficit) (46,462 ) 639,863 Total stockholders' equity 5,887,852 6,225,877 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,623,154 $ 8,724,769

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of (Loss) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, REVENUES: 2025 2024 Product sales $ 2,191,260 $ 2,370,433 Royalties 19,800 8,824 Rental income 8,316 8,073 Total 2,219,376 2,387,330 COST OF SALES 1,294,777 1,393,734 GROSS PROFIT 924,599 993,596 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research, development, and sustaining engineering 623,262 662,276 Sales and marketing 339,528 365,374 General and administrative 340,074 363,008 Total 1,302,864 1,390,658 OPERATING (LOSS) (378,265 ) (397,062 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 10,931 8,677 Interest expense (26,305 ) (10,057 ) Total (15,374 ) (1,380 ) NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES (393,639 ) (398,442 ) BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES - 100,454 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (393,639 ) $ (297,988 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.14 ) $ (0.12 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.14 ) $ (0.12 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC 2,752,616 2,454,116 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED 2,752,616 2,454,116

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of (Loss) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, REVENUES: 2025 2024 Product sales $ 4,454,307 $ 4,504,867 Royalties 25,471 19,760 Rental income 16,632 16,146 Total 4,496,410 4,540,773 COST OF SALES 2,663,245 2,711,870 GROSS PROFIT 1,833,165 1,828,903 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research, development, and sustaining engineering 1,092,942 1,217,875 Sales and marketing 674,084 710,383 General and administrative 724,952 677,934 Total 2,491,978 2,606,192 OPERATING (LOSS) (658,813 ) (777,289 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 23,288 26,349 Interest expense (50,800 ) (20,207 ) Total (27,512 ) 6,142 NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES (686,325 ) (771,147 ) BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES - 189,353 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (686,325 ) $ (581,794 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.25 ) $ (0.24 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.25 ) $ (0.24 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC 2,723,768 2,454,116 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED 2,723,768 2,454,116

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited) For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 2024 Common Stock Shares Common Stock Amount Retained Earnings Total Beginning balance December 31, 2023 2,454,116 $ 4,668,014 $ 1,692,811 $ 6,360,825 Issuance of shares from option exercise - - - - Warrants issued with subordinated debenture - - - - Net (loss) - - (283,806 ) (283,806 ) Ending balance, March 31, 2024 2,454,116 4,668,014 1,409,005 6,077,019 Net (loss) - - (297,988 ) (297,988 ) Ending balance, June 30, 2024 2,454,116 $ 4,668,014 $ 1,111,017 $ 5,779,031

2025 Common Stock Shares Common Stock Amount Retained Earnings Total Beginning balance December 31, 2024 2,664,116 $ 5,586,014 $ 639,863 $ 6,225,877 Issuance of shares from option exercise 88,500 336,300 - 336,300 Warrants issued with subordinated debenture - 12,000 - 12,000 Net (loss) - - (292,686 ) (292,686 ) Ending balance, March 31, 2025 2,752,616 5,934,314 347,177 6,281,491 Net (loss) - - (393,639 ) (393,639 ) Ending balance, June 30, 2025 2,752,616 $ 5,934,314 $ (46,462 ) $ 5,887,852

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2025 2024 Net (loss) $ (686,325 ) $ (581,794 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities- Depreciation and amortization 216,419 114,619 Provision for doubtful accounts, net change - (3,175 ) Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change - (35,000 ) Deferred taxes, net change - (189,353 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,886 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities- Accounts receivable (33,189 ) (16,200 ) Inventories 7,645 97,763 Federal and state income taxes receivable 25,029 (40,280 ) Prepaid expenses and other (120,034 ) (70,961 ) Deposits and other - 76,367 Accounts payable 141,419 57,329 Income taxes payable - (44,952) Customer and tenant deposits (6,186 ) (26,804 ) Accrued expenses 55,416 (40,896 ) Deferred revenue 4,344 (18,972 ) Net cash (used in) operating activities (389,576) (722,309) CASH FLOWS (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (22,810 ) (263,937 ) Purchases of research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service (219,441) (227,354) Patent filing expense - (21,708 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (242,251) (512,999) CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments made on term loan (27,469 ) (26,671 ) Proceeds from issuance of subordinated debenture 75,000 - Issuance of shares from option exercise 336,300 - Net cash provided from (used in) financing activities 383,831 (26,671) NET (DECREASE) IN CASH (247,996 ) (1,261,979 ) CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,243,746 1,766,621 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 995,750 $ 504,642 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 44,914 $ 18,105 Cash paid for income tax $ 150 $ 40,280 Income tax refund received $ 25,179 $ - Non-cash financing and investing activities: warrants issued with subordinated debenture $ 12,000 $ -

