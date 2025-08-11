Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.: Lifeloc Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $2.219 million in the second quarter of 2025, resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(394) thousand, or $(0.14) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.387 million and quarterly net loss of $(298) thousand, or $(0.12) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024. Revenue for the quarter declined 7% versus the second quarter last year. Six-month net revenues of $4.496 million and a net loss of $(686) thousand, or $(0.25) per diluted share, compared to net revenue of $4.541 million and a net loss of $(582) thousand, or $(0.24) per diluted share, for the same six months of 2024. Total gross margin in the second quarter remained about the same, 41.7% versus 41.6% for the same quarter last year. For the first six months of 2025 gross margin was 40.8% versus 40.3% for the same period last year, with price increases largely offsetting inflation and tariff costs. The research and development investment for the quarter remained high at $623 thousand, primarily for SpinDx development, resulting in the current period loss.
We believe our core alcohol detection product line-up is strong. The L-series LX9 and LT7 units have features and performance that are driving market penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as smart phone pairing, wider temperature use ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that sales of our newer L-series devices will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices have been certified to meet the requirements of most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors. We continue to evolve the capability and add certifications of these units to create more value and gain market share. Our FC-series devices remain popular with many law enforcement and international organizations. Our Easycal® automated calibration station, the only automated calibration available for portable breath alcohol testers, builds valuable protection around our brand and contributes to market share gains across the board, especially for our workplace Phoenix® 6.0 BT and EV 30 devices.
We believe our most important goal and best opportunity remains the convergence of the global need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's proven capability to build easy-to-use portable testing equipment. We are therefore focusing our research and development efforts on leveraging the SpinDx technology platform, sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk," to develop a series of devices and tests that can be used at roadside and in emergency rooms, forensic labs and workplace test sites to achieve a rapid and quantitative measure for a panel of drugs of abuse. SpinDx has been demonstrated in our laboratory to effectively detect for delta-9-THC, cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamine, methamphetamine, morphine, MDMA, and benzodiazepines. Testing has validated the SpinDx measurement technology against the definitive standard liquid chromatography-mass spectroscopy (LCMS) measurement utilizing human samples. The LCMS data have validated the SpinDx test results on real-world human saliva tests at a limit of detection of approximately 10 ng/ml. With our research and development work, we continue to improve our technology's robustness, speed, and convenience of operation. We are currently updating disk design to accomplish the entire analysis on the disk as well as optimizing drug assays.
We are beginning beta testing of our SpinDx oral fluid testing system utilizing the delta-9-THC only tests using a prototype reader as shown in the photograph below. An agreement for beta testing is in place, and the test logistics are being finalized. The initial product release is projected to be a device with a disk that allows for detection of delta-9-THC (the major intoxicating component of the cannabis plant) from a test subject's oral fluid, followed by a disk for a panel of other drugs. Commercial launch of our first SpinDx application is projected to occur in early 2026. Following initial commercialization, we expect more offerings from this technology platform to include expanded drug panels and samples collected from blood and breath. Following the release of our SpinDx oral fluid testing system, we expect to accelerate development of combining our LX9 breathalyzer with the THC SpinDx detection unit, to produce our roadside marijuana breathalyzer system. The current pace of development may require additional financing to complete.
"SpinDx prototypes are starting to travel to trade shows for key customer demonstrations. We are pleased to build customer engagement as the product gets closer to launch. We have identified rapid drug testing as our biggest growth opportunity, and we believe that SpinDx will play an important role in addressing this unmet market need," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO.
Additionally, in alignment with the evolving structure of the OTC Markets, Lifeloc has been approved for trading on the OTCID, which is the new market tier of the OTC Markets, and trading commenced July 1, 2025. OTCID is the replacement for fully reporting companies from the OTC Pink Current Market, which ceased on the same date. The new OTCID standards may create greater market confidence than the OTC Pink and allow a more liquid marketplace for our shareholders.
About Lifeloc Technologies
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, performance, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, economic conditions, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, market liquidity for our shares, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.
Phoenix® and Easycal® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
SpinDx is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.
Amy Evans
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
http://www.lifeloc.com
(303) 431-9500
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
ASSETS
June 30, 2025 (Unaudited)
December 31, 2024
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
995,750
$
1,243,746
Accounts receivable, net
765,730
732,541
Inventories, net
2,988,752
2,996,397
Federal and state income taxes receivable
55,531
80,560
Prepaid expenses and other
160,079
40,045
Total current assets
4,965,842
5,093,289
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:
Land
317,932
317,932
Building
1,928,795
1,928,795
Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software
569,448
569,448
Production equipment, software and space modifications
1,349,839
1,349,839
Training courses
432,375
432,375
Office equipment, software and space modifications
254,333
254,333
Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications
231,818
226,356
Research and development equipment, software and space modifications
805,012
787,664
Research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service
347,448
128,007
Less accumulated depreciation
(3,826,061
)
(3,613,452
)
Total property and equipment, net
2,410,939
2,381,297
OTHER ASSETS:
Patents, net
74,913
78,723
Deposits and other
12,261
12,261
Deferred income taxes
1,159,199
1,159,199
Total other assets
1,246,373
1,250,183
Total assets
$
8,623,154
$
8,724,769
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
393,046
$
251,627
Term loan payable, current portion
54,016
53,195
Subordinated debentures payable, current portion
16,645
-
Customer and tenant deposits
37,628
43,814
Accrued expenses
349,397
293,981
Deferred revenue, current portion
58,862
54,458
Product warranty reserve
46,500
46,500
Total current liabilities
956,094
743,575
TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and
debt issuance costs
1,086,062
1,119,152
SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES PAYABLE, net of current portion and
debt issuance costs
687,041
630,000
DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion
6,105
6,165
Total liabilities
2,735,302
2,498,892
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 6)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,752,616
shares outstanding (2,664,116 outstanding at December 31, 2024)
5,934,314
5,586,014
Retained earnings (deficit)
(46,462
)
639,863
Total stockholders' equity
5,887,852
6,225,877
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,623,154
$
8,724,769
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of (Loss) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
REVENUES:
2025
2024
Product sales
$
2,191,260
$
2,370,433
Royalties
19,800
8,824
Rental income
8,316
8,073
Total
2,219,376
2,387,330
COST OF SALES
1,294,777
1,393,734
GROSS PROFIT
924,599
993,596
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research, development, and sustaining engineering
623,262
662,276
Sales and marketing
339,528
365,374
General and administrative
340,074
363,008
Total
1,302,864
1,390,658
OPERATING (LOSS)
(378,265
)
(397,062
)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income
10,931
8,677
Interest expense
(26,305
)
(10,057
)
Total
(15,374
)
(1,380
)
NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES
(393,639
)
(398,442
)
BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES
-
100,454
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
(393,639
)
$
(297,988
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.12
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.12
)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC
2,752,616
2,454,116
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED
2,752,616
2,454,116
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of (Loss) (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
REVENUES:
2025
2024
Product sales
$
4,454,307
$
4,504,867
Royalties
25,471
19,760
Rental income
16,632
16,146
Total
4,496,410
4,540,773
COST OF SALES
2,663,245
2,711,870
GROSS PROFIT
1,833,165
1,828,903
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research, development, and sustaining engineering
1,092,942
1,217,875
Sales and marketing
674,084
710,383
General and administrative
724,952
677,934
Total
2,491,978
2,606,192
OPERATING (LOSS)
(658,813
)
(777,289
)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income
23,288
26,349
Interest expense
(50,800
)
(20,207
)
Total
(27,512
)
6,142
NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES
(686,325
)
(771,147
)
BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES
-
189,353
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
(686,325
)
$
(581,794
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
$
(0.25
)
$
(0.24
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
$
(0.25
)
$
(0.24
)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC
2,723,768
2,454,116
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED
2,723,768
2,454,116
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)
For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
2024
Common Stock Shares
Common Stock Amount
Retained Earnings
Total
Beginning balance December 31, 2023
2,454,116
$
4,668,014
$
1,692,811
$
6,360,825
Issuance of shares from option exercise
-
-
-
-
Warrants issued with subordinated
debenture
-
-
-
-
Net (loss)
-
-
(283,806
)
(283,806
)
Ending balance, March 31, 2024
2,454,116
4,668,014
1,409,005
6,077,019
Net (loss)
-
-
(297,988
)
(297,988
)
Ending balance, June 30, 2024
2,454,116
$
4,668,014
$
1,111,017
$
5,779,031
2025
Common Stock Shares
Common Stock Amount
Retained Earnings
Total
Beginning balance December 31, 2024
2,664,116
$
5,586,014
$
639,863
$
6,225,877
Issuance of shares from option exercise
88,500
336,300
-
336,300
Warrants issued with subordinated
debenture
-
12,000
-
12,000
Net (loss)
-
-
(292,686
)
(292,686
)
Ending balance, March 31, 2025
2,752,616
5,934,314
347,177
6,281,491
Net (loss)
-
-
(393,639
)
(393,639
)
Ending balance, June 30, 2025
2,752,616
$
5,934,314
$
(46,462
)
$
5,887,852
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
2025
2024
Net (loss)
$
(686,325
)
$
(581,794
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
(used in) operating activities-
Depreciation and amortization
216,419
114,619
Provision for doubtful accounts, net change
-
(3,175
)
Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change
-
(35,000
)
Deferred taxes, net change
-
(189,353
)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
5,886
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities-
Accounts receivable
(33,189
)
(16,200
)
Inventories
7,645
97,763
Federal and state income taxes receivable
25,029
(40,280
)
Prepaid expenses and other
(120,034
)
(70,961
)
Deposits and other
-
76,367
Accounts payable
141,419
57,329
Income taxes payable
-
(44,952)
Customer and tenant deposits
(6,186
)
(26,804
)
Accrued expenses
55,416
(40,896
)
Deferred revenue
4,344
(18,972
)
Net cash (used in) operating
activities
(389,576)
(722,309)
CASH FLOWS (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
(22,810
)
(263,937
)
Purchases of research and development equipment, software and
space modifications not in service
(219,441)
(227,354)
Patent filing expense
-
(21,708
)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(242,251)
(512,999)
CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Principal payments made on term loan
(27,469
)
(26,671
)
Proceeds from issuance of subordinated debenture
75,000
-
Issuance of shares from option exercise
336,300
-
Net cash provided from (used in) financing
activities
383,831
(26,671)
NET (DECREASE) IN CASH
(247,996
)
(1,261,979
)
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
1,243,746
1,766,621
CASH, END OF PERIOD
$
995,750
$
504,642
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest
$
44,914
$
18,105
Cash paid for income tax
$
150
$
40,280
Income tax refund received
$
25,179
$
-
Non-cash financing and investing activities: warrants issued
with subordinated debenture
$
12,000
$
-
SOURCE: Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
