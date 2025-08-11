Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.08.2025 15:14 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.: Lifeloc Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $2.219 million in the second quarter of 2025, resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(394) thousand, or $(0.14) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.387 million and quarterly net loss of $(298) thousand, or $(0.12) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024. Revenue for the quarter declined 7% versus the second quarter last year. Six-month net revenues of $4.496 million and a net loss of $(686) thousand, or $(0.25) per diluted share, compared to net revenue of $4.541 million and a net loss of $(582) thousand, or $(0.24) per diluted share, for the same six months of 2024. Total gross margin in the second quarter remained about the same, 41.7% versus 41.6% for the same quarter last year. For the first six months of 2025 gross margin was 40.8% versus 40.3% for the same period last year, with price increases largely offsetting inflation and tariff costs. The research and development investment for the quarter remained high at $623 thousand, primarily for SpinDx development, resulting in the current period loss.

We believe our core alcohol detection product line-up is strong. The L-series LX9 and LT7 units have features and performance that are driving market penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as smart phone pairing, wider temperature use ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that sales of our newer L-series devices will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices have been certified to meet the requirements of most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors. We continue to evolve the capability and add certifications of these units to create more value and gain market share. Our FC-series devices remain popular with many law enforcement and international organizations. Our Easycal® automated calibration station, the only automated calibration available for portable breath alcohol testers, builds valuable protection around our brand and contributes to market share gains across the board, especially for our workplace Phoenix® 6.0 BT and EV 30 devices.

We believe our most important goal and best opportunity remains the convergence of the global need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's proven capability to build easy-to-use portable testing equipment. We are therefore focusing our research and development efforts on leveraging the SpinDx technology platform, sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk," to develop a series of devices and tests that can be used at roadside and in emergency rooms, forensic labs and workplace test sites to achieve a rapid and quantitative measure for a panel of drugs of abuse. SpinDx has been demonstrated in our laboratory to effectively detect for delta-9-THC, cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamine, methamphetamine, morphine, MDMA, and benzodiazepines. Testing has validated the SpinDx measurement technology against the definitive standard liquid chromatography-mass spectroscopy (LCMS) measurement utilizing human samples. The LCMS data have validated the SpinDx test results on real-world human saliva tests at a limit of detection of approximately 10 ng/ml. With our research and development work, we continue to improve our technology's robustness, speed, and convenience of operation. We are currently updating disk design to accomplish the entire analysis on the disk as well as optimizing drug assays.

We are beginning beta testing of our SpinDx oral fluid testing system utilizing the delta-9-THC only tests using a prototype reader as shown in the photograph below. An agreement for beta testing is in place, and the test logistics are being finalized. The initial product release is projected to be a device with a disk that allows for detection of delta-9-THC (the major intoxicating component of the cannabis plant) from a test subject's oral fluid, followed by a disk for a panel of other drugs. Commercial launch of our first SpinDx application is projected to occur in early 2026. Following initial commercialization, we expect more offerings from this technology platform to include expanded drug panels and samples collected from blood and breath. Following the release of our SpinDx oral fluid testing system, we expect to accelerate development of combining our LX9 breathalyzer with the THC SpinDx detection unit, to produce our roadside marijuana breathalyzer system. The current pace of development may require additional financing to complete.

"SpinDx prototypes are starting to travel to trade shows for key customer demonstrations. We are pleased to build customer engagement as the product gets closer to launch. We have identified rapid drug testing as our biggest growth opportunity, and we believe that SpinDx will play an important role in addressing this unmet market need," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO.

Additionally, in alignment with the evolving structure of the OTC Markets, Lifeloc has been approved for trading on the OTCID, which is the new market tier of the OTC Markets, and trading commenced July 1, 2025. OTCID is the replacement for fully reporting companies from the OTC Pink Current Market, which ceased on the same date. The new OTCID standards may create greater market confidence than the OTC Pink and allow a more liquid marketplace for our shareholders.

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, performance, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, economic conditions, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, market liquidity for our shares, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

Phoenix® and Easycal® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

Amy Evans
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
http://www.lifeloc.com
(303) 431-9500

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

ASSETS

June 30, 2025 (Unaudited)

December 31, 2024

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

995,750

$

1,243,746

Accounts receivable, net

765,730

732,541

Inventories, net

2,988,752

2,996,397

Federal and state income taxes receivable

55,531

80,560

Prepaid expenses and other

160,079

40,045

Total current assets

4,965,842

5,093,289

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:

Land

317,932

317,932

Building

1,928,795

1,928,795

Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software

569,448

569,448

Production equipment, software and space modifications

1,349,839

1,349,839

Training courses

432,375

432,375

Office equipment, software and space modifications

254,333

254,333

Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications

231,818

226,356

Research and development equipment, software and space modifications

805,012

787,664

Research and development equipment, software and space modifications not in service

347,448

128,007

Less accumulated depreciation

(3,826,061

)

(3,613,452

)

Total property and equipment, net

2,410,939

2,381,297

OTHER ASSETS:

Patents, net

74,913

78,723

Deposits and other

12,261

12,261

Deferred income taxes

1,159,199

1,159,199

Total other assets

1,246,373

1,250,183

Total assets

$

8,623,154

$

8,724,769

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

$

393,046

$

251,627

Term loan payable, current portion

54,016

53,195

Subordinated debentures payable, current portion

16,645

-

Customer and tenant deposits

37,628

43,814

Accrued expenses

349,397

293,981

Deferred revenue, current portion

58,862

54,458

Product warranty reserve

46,500

46,500

Total current liabilities

956,094

743,575

TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and

debt issuance costs

1,086,062

1,119,152

SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES PAYABLE, net of current portion and

debt issuance costs

687,041

630,000

DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion

6,105

6,165

Total liabilities

2,735,302

2,498,892

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 6)

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,752,616

shares outstanding (2,664,116 outstanding at December 31, 2024)

5,934,314

5,586,014

Retained earnings (deficit)

(46,462

)

639,863

Total stockholders' equity

5,887,852

6,225,877

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

8,623,154

$

8,724,769

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of (Loss) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

REVENUES:

2025

2024

Product sales

$

2,191,260

$

2,370,433

Royalties

19,800

8,824

Rental income

8,316

8,073

Total

2,219,376

2,387,330

COST OF SALES

1,294,777

1,393,734

GROSS PROFIT

924,599

993,596

OPERATING EXPENSES:

Research, development, and sustaining engineering

623,262

662,276

Sales and marketing

339,528

365,374

General and administrative

340,074

363,008

Total

1,302,864

1,390,658

OPERATING (LOSS)

(378,265

)

(397,062

)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

Interest income

10,931

8,677

Interest expense

(26,305

)

(10,057

)

Total

(15,374

)

(1,380

)

NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES

(393,639

)

(398,442

)

BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES

-

100,454

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

(393,639

)

$

(297,988

)

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.12

)

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.12

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC

2,752,616

2,454,116

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED

2,752,616

2,454,116

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of (Loss) (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

REVENUES:

2025

2024

Product sales

$

4,454,307

$

4,504,867

Royalties

25,471

19,760

Rental income

16,632

16,146

Total

4,496,410

4,540,773

COST OF SALES

2,663,245

2,711,870

GROSS PROFIT

1,833,165

1,828,903

OPERATING EXPENSES:

Research, development, and sustaining engineering

1,092,942

1,217,875

Sales and marketing

674,084

710,383

General and administrative

724,952

677,934

Total

2,491,978

2,606,192

OPERATING (LOSS)

(658,813

)

(777,289

)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

Interest income

23,288

26,349

Interest expense

(50,800

)

(20,207

)

Total

(27,512

)

6,142

NET (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES

(686,325

)

(771,147

)

BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES

-

189,353

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

(686,325

)

$

(581,794

)

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$

(0.25

)

$

(0.24

)

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

(0.25

)

$

(0.24

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC

2,723,768

2,454,116

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED

2,723,768

2,454,116

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)

For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

2024

Common Stock Shares

Common Stock Amount

Retained Earnings

Total

Beginning balance December 31, 2023

2,454,116

$

4,668,014

$

1,692,811

$

6,360,825

Issuance of shares from option exercise

-

-

-

-

Warrants issued with subordinated

debenture

-

-

-

-

Net (loss)

-

-

(283,806

)

(283,806

)

Ending balance, March 31, 2024

2,454,116

4,668,014

1,409,005

6,077,019

Net (loss)

-

-

(297,988

)

(297,988

)

Ending balance, June 30, 2024

2,454,116

$

4,668,014

$

1,111,017

$

5,779,031

2025

Common Stock Shares

Common Stock Amount

Retained Earnings

Total

Beginning balance December 31, 2024

2,664,116

$

5,586,014

$

639,863

$

6,225,877

Issuance of shares from option exercise

88,500

336,300

-

336,300

Warrants issued with subordinated

debenture

-

12,000

-

12,000

Net (loss)

-

-

(292,686

)

(292,686

)

Ending balance, March 31, 2025

2,752,616

5,934,314

347,177

6,281,491

Net (loss)

-

-

(393,639

)

(393,639

)

Ending balance, June 30, 2025

2,752,616

$

5,934,314

$

(46,462

)

$

5,887,852

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

2025

2024

Net (loss)

$

(686,325

)

$

(581,794

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

(used in) operating activities-

Depreciation and amortization

216,419

114,619

Provision for doubtful accounts, net change

-

(3,175

)

Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change

-

(35,000

)

Deferred taxes, net change

-

(189,353

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

5,886

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities-

Accounts receivable

(33,189

)

(16,200

)

Inventories

7,645

97,763

Federal and state income taxes receivable

25,029

(40,280

)

Prepaid expenses and other

(120,034

)

(70,961

)

Deposits and other

-

76,367

Accounts payable

141,419

57,329

Income taxes payable

-

(44,952)

Customer and tenant deposits

(6,186

)

(26,804

)

Accrued expenses

55,416

(40,896

)

Deferred revenue

4,344

(18,972

)

Net cash (used in) operating

activities

(389,576)

(722,309)

CASH FLOWS (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property and equipment

(22,810

)

(263,937

)

Purchases of research and development equipment, software and

space modifications not in service

(219,441)

(227,354)

Patent filing expense

-

(21,708

)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(242,251)

(512,999)

CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Principal payments made on term loan

(27,469

)

(26,671

)

Proceeds from issuance of subordinated debenture

75,000

-

Issuance of shares from option exercise

336,300

-

Net cash provided from (used in) financing

activities

383,831

(26,671)

NET (DECREASE) IN CASH

(247,996

)

(1,261,979

)

CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

1,243,746

1,766,621

CASH, END OF PERIOD

$

995,750

$

504,642

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:

Cash paid for interest

$

44,914

$

18,105

Cash paid for income tax

$

150

$

40,280

Income tax refund received

$

25,179

$

-

Non-cash financing and investing activities: warrants issued

with subordinated debenture

$

12,000

$

-

SOURCE: Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/lifeloc-reports-second-quarter-2025-results-1058574

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.