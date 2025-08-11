Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Monthly Factsheet as at 31 July 2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11
11 August 2025
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
(the 'Company')
Publication of Monthly Factsheet
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
The Company's fact sheet as at 31 July 2025 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website: Monthly Factsheets - Capital Gearing Trust
For further information please contact:
Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
Alison Vincent
0203 709 2481
company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
