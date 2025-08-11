Anzeige
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Nielsen: Breakthrough ROI: Investing in Asian American Audiences and Media

From K-beauty to cricket, understanding the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) audience and its growing cultural influence in the U.S. is crucial for brands looking for growth.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Originally published on Nielsen Insights

Riding the wave of cultural influence

In recent years, K-pop hits have topped U.S. music charts and streaming platforms have made popular Asian media like anime more accessible. As the fastest-growing population in the U.S., Asian Americans-many of whom have family and friends abroad-are leading these trends in the U.S. For brands, earning and maintaining the AANHPI community's trust isn't a nice-to-have-it's a must-have.

  • 29%
    More than a quarter of Asian Americans live in a home with two or more generations-creating deep connections to culture.
    Source: American Community Survey, 2022

  • $1.4T
    AANHPI consumers in the middle income bracket grew 16% from 2009-2022, and the community's buying power is $1.4 trillion dollars.
    Source: Pew Research, 2024; Selig Center for Economic Growth

  • 53%
    More than half of Asian Americans have a higher appreciation for brands that advertise in media that reflects their culture/ethnicity.
    Source: Nielsen Attitudes on Representation Study, 2025

Setting trends across the U.S.

In this year's report, we explore how Asian American audiences are creating cross-cultural connections and driving trends among broader consumers in the U.S.

  • Tech trendsetters
    AANHPI audiences are enthusiastic about technology-including streaming-and turn to apps and social media for everything from shopping to entertainment.

  • Retail influencers
    Asian Americans are digital-first shoppers who are adopting retail media and leading beauty trends around skincare and haircare.

  • Growing sports fans
    AANHPI sports fans are embracing Asian athletes, helping to drive interest in sports at home and around the world.

Connecting with the future of the consumer market

By understanding the cultural nuances that resonate with AANHPI consumers, brands can position themselves to create leading-edge marketing that appeals to the broader U.S. market. The what, where and how Asian Americans connect with brands and media isn't just about the AANHPI community; it's about understanding the future of the U.S. consumer market.

Download the report

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Nielsen on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Nielsen
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/nielsen
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Nielsen



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/breakthrough-roi-investing-in-asian-american-audiences-and-media-1058938

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
