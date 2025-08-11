Fold Holdings, Inc.: Fold Launches Bitcoin Gift Card on Giftcards.com, Expanding Bitcoin Access Across the Nation's Largest Online Gift Card Marketplace

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) ("Fold" or the "Company"), a bitcoin financial services company making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and spend bitcoin through everyday financial tools, today announced that the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card is now available on Giftcards.com , the largest digital gift card retailer in the U.S. and a key platform within Blackhawk Network's (BHN's) expansive payments ecosystem.

This launch gives Fold access to one of the most heavily trafficked e-commerce destinations in the category, offering millions of consumers direct access to bitcoin in a familiar and frictionless format. The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card is the only gift card for bitcoin available on Giftcards.com, underscoring Fold's leadership in bringing digital assets into mainstream consumer finance.

Giftcards.com offers gift cards from some of the most popular brands in the world across dining, gaming, apparel, travel and more. The addition of the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card introduces a new financial utility to this ecosystem, signaling growing demand for bitcoin-based consumer products.

"Launching on Giftcards.com puts bitcoin directly into one of the largest online gifting channels in the country, a platform that already moves millions in stored value annually," said Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold. "This partnership gives Fold efficient, high-volume reach to mainstream consumers, while giving investors a glimpse of how bitcoin distribution is scaling beyond exchanges and into everyday commerce."

The integration is part of Fold's broader partnership with BHN, which provides access to over 400,000 retail and digital distribution points globally. The Giftcards.com rollout builds on Fold's strategy to offer bitcoin in high-volume consumer channels, from e-commerce and cashback apps to grocery stores and gas stations, making bitcoin as simple to access as any retail brand in the marketplace.

The Fold Bitcoin Gift Card is now available for digital purchase on Giftcards.com , with additional retail and physical expansion planned later this year. For more information, visit foldapp.com/bitcoin-gift-card.

About Fold

Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. With over 1,492 BTC in its treasury, Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Credit Card, Fold Bitcoin Gift Card, and Fold Debit Card, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.

About Blackhawk Network (BHN)

Today, through BHN's single global platform, businesses of all kinds can tap into the world's largest network of branded payment solutions. BHN helps businesses grow revenue, increase loyalty, motivate and reward their teams, disburse funds and engage consumers. Branded payment solutions include the issuance and distribution of gift cards, eGifts, corporate payouts and rewards, along with the technology to deliver these products in seamless, integrated ways. BHN's network spans the globe with more than 400,000 consumer touchpoints. Learn more at BHN.com .

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Orange Group

Samir Jain, CFA

FoldIR@orangegroupadvisors.com