Flow Cytometry Market worth US$9.85 billion in 2033 with 8.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Flow Cytometry Market, valued at US$4.87 billion in 2024 stood at US$5.06 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2033, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$9.85 billion by the end of the period. The major factors driving the growth in the flow cytometry market include advancements in technology, increasing adoption of flow cytometry products in clinical diagnostics, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing biopharmaceutical R&D, and the need for precision medicine. The significant rise in oncology research has increased the demand for flow cytometry products and services. Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning is enhancing data analysis capabilities, further fueling market growth.

By offering, the flow cytometry market is segmented into software, services, reagents & consumables (antibodies, assays & kits, and other reagents & consumables), instruments, and accessories. Reagents & consumables accounted for the largest share of the flow cytometry market in 2024. The large share of the reagents & consumables market segment can be attributed to the development of high-quality reagents by manufacturers and the continuous commercialization of specific reagents for various clinical & research applications.

By technology, the flow cytometry segment is divided into cell-based and bead-based flow cytometry. Cell-based flow cytometry accounted for the dominant share and is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. Leading factors for cell-based flow cytometry include advancements in single-cell analysis and growing applications in immunology and cancer research. Additionally, growing awareness and adoption in clinical diagnostics, along with supportive government policies and funding for advanced healthcare solutions, further accelerate the growth in this market.

By applications, the flow cytometry market is segmented into research, clinical, and industrial applications. In 2024, the research applications segment dominated the flow cytometry market. Adoption of flow cytometry in emerging fields like immunotherapy and regenerative medicine fosters further market growth in research applications. The growth of the research applications segment is primarily driven by rising research activity. Several programs, workshops, and symposia have been launched recently to increase awareness of flow cytometry applications in cell-based research.

By geography, North America held the largest market share in the flow cytometry market due to the presence of strong regional competitors with advanced manufacturing capabilities and extensive supply-chain networks. Increasing focus on the development of treatment options for target diseases like cancer and immunological diseases is propelling growth in this region.

Key players in the flow cytometry market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), and bioMérieux (France), among others.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US):

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) leads the flow cytometry market due to strategic acquisitions, continuous innovation, and robust R&D investment. The company's strong focus on the launch of technologically advanced instruments is likely to strengthen its market position. For instance, in May 2025, BD launched BD FACSDiscover A8 Cell Analyzer, the world's first spectral cell analyzer with high-speed cell imaging. Furthermore, BD's focus on comprehensive customer support and training programs strengthens client relationships. The company's global reach and targeted expansion in emerging markets drive growth. Collaborations with academic and research institutions help to further cement its market leadership. These strategies help the company to maintain a leading position in the flow cytometry market.

Danaher Corporation (US)

Danaher Corporation is one of the leading players in the flow cytometry market. Danaher leads the flow cytometry market through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation, and a focus on integration. Acquisitions of companies like Beckman Coulter, Abcam, and Cytiva have bolstered the company's portfolio. It emphasizes continuous improvement and user-centric design, exemplified by products like the CytoFLEX and NovoCyte systems. For instance, in March 2024, the company launched the CytoFLEX nano Flow Cytometer, a nanoscale flow cytometer for research use. Investments in R&D ensure advanced solutions, while global expansion strategies increase market presence. Collaborations with key stakeholders and institutions enhance their scientific capabilities. This comprehensive strategy solidifies Danaher's leadership in providing sophisticated and reliable flow cytometry products.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) is one of the leading players in the flow cytometry market. The company maintains its position as a key player in the market due to its diversified product & service portfolio, strong geographic presence, and adoption of organic and inorganic growth strategies. Thermo Fisher emphasizes developing high-performance instruments, such as the Attune NxT Flow Cytometer, which offer improved accuracy and user flexibility. It invests heavily in R&D to drive innovation and meet evolving customer needs. Their global distribution network ensures widespread availability and support. Strategic partnerships with academic and research institutions help the company develop advanced technologies. This multifaceted approach positions Thermo Fisher as a leading provider of advanced and reliable flow cytometry solutions.

