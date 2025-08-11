MIND CTI Ltd.: MIND CTI Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

YOQNEAM, Israel, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIND C.T.I. LTD. - (NasdaqGM:MNDO), a leading provider of convergent end-to-end prepaid/postpaid billing and customer care product-based solutions for service providers, unified communications (UC) analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises as well as enterprise messaging solutions, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The following will summarize our major developments in the second quarter of 2025 as well as our business. The financial results can be found in the Company News section of our website at http://www.mindcti.com/company/news/ and in our Form 6-K.

Financial Highlights

Revenues were $4.8 million, compared with $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, with the decrease mainly attributed to the billing segment.

Operating income was $0.3 million, or 6% of total revenues, compared with $1.1 million, or 20% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2024.

Net income was $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share, compared with $1.1 million, or $0.06 per share in the second quarter of 2024.

Cash flow from operating activities was $0.9 million, compared with $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Six Months Financial Highlights

Revenues were $9.7 million, compared with $11.0 million in the first six months of 2024.

Operating income of $0.6 million, or 7% of total revenues, compared with $2.3 million or 21% of total revenues in the first six months of 2024.

Net income of $1.0 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with $2.5 million, or $0.12 per share in the first six months of 2024.

Cash flow from operating activities in the first six months of 2025 was $1.6 million, compared with $2.9 million in the first six months of 2024.

Ariel Glassner, MIND CTI's CEO, commented: "We continue to be challenged by shrinking relevant markets and strong competition in both our billing and enterprise solutions, as previously announced, and we are experiencing the negative impact on our financial results. We continuously monitor our cost structure, striving for efficiency across the organization. At the same time, we continue to invest in key areas to address market needs and to maintain a strong engineering team to support our customers. We believe that continued focus on execution and adaptability, along with maintaining our growth drivers, positions us well for the future."

Cash Position

Our cash position, including short-term deposits and marketable securities, was $11.4 million as of June 30, 2025, compared with $14.6 million as of June 30, 2024. As previously announced, in Q1 2025 we completed the acquisition of Aurenz and $1.7 million was paid in cash to date.

As previously announced, the Board declared on March 4, 2025, a cash dividend of $0.22 per share before withholding tax. The dividend sum of approximately $4.5 million was distributed in April 2025.

Revenue Distribution for Q2 2025

Revenues in Europe represented 60% (including the messaging segment revenues in Germany, which represented 38%), the Americas represented 30%, and the rest of the world represented 10% of total revenues.

Revenues from our customer care and billing software were $2.2 million, or 47% of total revenues, enterprise messaging and payment solutions were $1.8 million, or 38% of total revenues and enterprise call accounting software were $0.7 million (including the full quarter revenues of Aurenz), or 15% of total revenues.

Revenues from maintenance and additional services were $4.5 million, or 94% of total revenues, while licenses were $0.3 million, or 6% of total revenues.

Revenue Distribution for the First Six Months of 2025

Revenues in Europe represented 61% (including the messaging segment revenues in Germany, which represented 36%), the Americas represented 32%, and the rest of the world represented 7% of total revenues.

Revenues from our customer care and billing software were $4.7 million, or 49% of total revenues, enterprise messaging and payment solutions were $3.5 million, or 36% of total revenues and enterprise call accounting software were $1.5 million (including the full first six months revenues of Aurenz), or 15% of total revenues.

Revenues from maintenance and additional services were $9.3 million, or 95% of total revenues, while licenses were $0.4 million, or 5% of total revenues.

About MIND

MIND CTI Ltd. is a leading provider of convergent end-to-end billing and customer care product-based solutions for service providers, unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises as well as enterprise messaging solutions. MIND provides a complete range of billing applications for any business model (license, SaaS, managed service or complete outsourced billing service) for Wireless, Wireline, Cable, IP Services and Quad-play carriers. A global company, with over twenty-five years of experience in providing solutions to carriers and enterprises, MIND operates from offices in Israel, Romania, Germany and the United States.

Cautionary Statement for Purposes of the "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All statements other than historical facts included in the foregoing press release regarding the Company's business strategy are "forward-looking statements", including estimations relating to the impact of the political situation in Ukraine, expectations of the results of the Company's business optimization initiative, integration of the company's acquisitions and its projected outlook and results of operations. These statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may materially differ. The forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, economic conditions in our key markets, as well as the risks discussed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information.

