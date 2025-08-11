Nokia Oyj: Nokia and MX Fiber extend Gigabit access across Southeast Mexico with ultra-high-scale optical network

Press Release

Nokia and MX Fiber extend Gigabit access across Southeast Mexico with ultra-high-scale optical network

With seven new DWDM routes, MX Fiber will power major infrastructure projects like the Interoceanic Corridor and Maya Train, fueling economic growth across Southeastern Mexico.

Nokia 1830 PSS optical backbone solution supports 10G/100G/200G/400G services and massive line capacity growth up to 2.4. Tb/s to support MX Fiber footprint expansion.

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced the deployment of a new high-speed optical transport backbone network for MX Fiber, delivering reliable, high-capacity connectivity across Southeast Mexico, one of the country's most populous yet underserved regions.

This future-proof network lays the digital foundation to support economic revitalization and modern services for communities, businesses, and government projects. Customers across Chiapas, Tabasco, and Quintana Roo, and soon Campeche and Veracruz, will benefit from faster internet, enhanced cloud access, and support for data-intensive applications in areas that have long lacked sufficient infrastructure.

MX Fiber's 1,800 km expansion, powered by Nokia's Flex-Grid DWDM technology and 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS), delivers scalable 10G, 100G, and 200G services. This capacity enables customers to connect to modern data centers, industrial parks, and subsea transport hubs, critical for commerce, mobility, and digital inclusion.

The Nokia 1830 PSS solution ensures efficient and cost-effective service delivery with seamless upgrades to 400G and 800G without disrupting existing services. Built-in dynamic network management and real-time performance monitoring via Optical Time-Domain Reflectometry (OTDR) give MX Fiber customers the peace of mind that their connectivity is robust, responsive, and ready for future demands.

"We are very happy to work with Nokia to deploy a proven, optical solution that delivers massive capacity and high-quality services at a lower operational cost. This solution is crucial to supporting our customers and to the success of mega-projects such as the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec and Maya Train which are designed to spur economic development in the region. We look forward to continuing to grow and evolve with Nokia," said Nestor Bergero, CEO, MX Fiber.

"This is a major step forward for digital inclusion and economic empowerment in Southeastern Mexico. We're honored to support MX Fiber with world-class optical technology that delivers scale, reliability, and future-ready performance," said Javier Falcón, Director of Network Infrastructure for Latin America, Nokia.

