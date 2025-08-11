Musco Lighting, a global leader in sports and infrastructure lighting, alongside its longtime Ireland partner, McSherry Electrical, will deliver a landmark LED floodlighting upgrade at Croke Park, Ireland's largest stadium and the headquarters of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA).

Left to right: Jeff Rogers CEO Musco; Peter McKenna Stadium Commercial Director Croke Park; Neil McSherry Managing Director McSherry Electrical; Brian Conlon Head of Stadium Operations Projects Croke Park; Chris Limpach Director EMEA Musco.

The new LED system, set to debut at the upcoming NFL International Series game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings this September, will replace the stadium's original 2007 incandescent system with a custom-engineered solution offering superior energy efficiency, broadcast-quality lighting, and reduced maintenance.

"Croke Park is a place where the history speaks for itself," said Chris Limpach, Director of Europe, Middle East Africa Business at Musco Lighting. "It's hosted unforgettable events and is a source of pride for the entire nation. We're honoured to help usher in a new era of performance and sustainability with our LED technology."

As the heart of Irish sporting and cultural life, Croke Park plays host to All-Ireland finals, concerts, and global events. This installation reflects a broader commitment to sustainability, innovation, and world-class fan experiences.

"Upgrading our floodlights to a state-of-the-art LED system is a major milestone in our drive for sustainability and innovation," said Peter McKenna, Stadium Director at Croke Park. "This system enhances playing conditions, improves energy efficiency, and ensures Croke Park continues to deliver world-class events while reducing our carbon footprint. We are excited to be working with Musco on this important project for the stadium."

The project is being delivered in partnership with McSherry Electrical, an Irish contractor with deep expertise in complex infrastructure and stadium installations.

"We're thrilled to work alongside Musco on this landmark installation," said Neil McSherry, Managing Director of McSherry Electrical. "Croke Park holds a special place in Irish life, and we're proud to play a role in its evolution through sustainable, future-focused solutions."

PROJECT FACT SHEET

Venue: Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland

Project: Full LED Floodlight System Installation

Technology Provider: Musco Lighting

Electrical Contractor: McSherry Electrical

System Benefits: Enhanced lighting standards, entertainment features, energy savings, lower maintenance, carbon reduction

Debut Event: NFL Global Series Steelers vs. Vikings, September 2025

Previous System: Metal Halide, installed in 2007

Other Musco Projects: Aviva Stadium, Wembley Stadium, Etihad Stadium, Principality Stadium, Chadwicks Wexford Park, Pearse Stadium

About Musco Lighting

Musco Lighting is a global leader in the design and manufacture of sports and large-area lighting solutions. For over 45 years, Musco has pioneered innovations in LED technology, offering customised systems that improve visibility, reduce energy costs, and minimise environmental impact at venues ranging from local sports fields to the world's premier stadiums.

Website: www.musco.com

About McSherry Electrical

McSherry Electrical is an electrical engineering contractor based in Mallow, specialising in high-performance installations across the commercial, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. With a strong portfolio of stadium and large-scale projects, McSherry Electrical delivers technically excellent solutions with a focus on safety, innovation, and sustainability.

Website: www.mse.ie

Michele Waber, Director of Communications

Musco Lighting

Michele.waber@musco.com