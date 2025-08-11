Elvictor Group Inc.: Elvictor Group Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides an Operational Update

ATTIKI, GREECE / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Elvictor Group Inc. (OTCID:ELVG) ("Elvictor" or the "Company"), a leader in maritime recruitment and crew management, today reported its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results.

Total revenue for Q2 2025 reached $615,704 up 7.2%, from $574,134 in Q2 2024 with Profit/(loss) from operations of ($58,896) compared to $28,932 in Q2 2024. The second-quarter loss includes an additional half-month salary paid to company personnel in accordance with Greek labor legislation, reflecting the mandatory Easter bonus. Similar non-recurring payments will be made in the third quarter for summer holidays and in the fourth quarter, when a full-month salary is paid as a Christmas bonus. For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024, total revenue was $1,218,082 and $1,146,843, respectively an increase of $71,239, or 6.2%, primarily driven by higher agency fees.

Elvictor currently serves 45 clients and operates with a crew of over 2,300 seafarers from 10 nationalities across seven distinct vessel classes. The Company continues to execute its vertical and horizontal growth strategy within the shipping sector and is actively engaged in international expansion and diversification discussions. Looking ahead, management reaffirms its outlook to onboard up to 40 additional vessels by year-end 2025, an expansion that would support the deployment of approximately 800 more seafarers and drive a material increase in EBITDA.

Konstantinos S. Galanakis, CEO of Elvictor Group Inc. commented: "At the half-year mark, our team continues to execute effectively, delivering results with notable growth in total revenue driven by implementation of higher agency fees. Our goal is to return to positive profitability in the coming quarters by implementing targeted cost-saving initiatives and pursuing strategic revenue growth opportunities."

