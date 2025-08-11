Infinity Power submitted winning bids of €0. 03310 ($0. 039)/kWh and €0. 03213/kWh for two solar projects totaling 80 MW, marking the lowest tariffs secured by an independent power producer in West and Central Africa. Infinity Power, a joint venture between Egypt's Infinity and tAbu Dhabi-based Masdar, has been awarded two solar projects in the Ivory Coast. The company will design, finance, build and operate the two ground-connected solar plants, which have a combined capacity of 80 MW, after winning an international procurement exercise. The winning bids stood at €0. 03310/kWh for the site in ...

