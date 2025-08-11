Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.08.2025 16:38 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenMoney Journal: Saving Our Southern Ocean, One Algae-Based Omega 3 Supplement at a Time

by Ashlan and Philippe Cousteau

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / To the far south, in the icy ancient waters around Antarctica, the largest climate catastrophe in the history of our planet is unfolding, potentially devastating our planet for generations to come, but you've probably never heard about it. Krill, the small but mighty lynchpin for the entire Antarctic marine ecosystem and the food that feeds the entire global marine food web, are being taken from their natural habitat at enormous rates primarily for one really stupid reason: the mass production of Omega-3 supplements. Ripped out of the water and away from the diets from keystone species like whales, dolphins, and penguins, these krill are mashed up in massive industrial processors, compressed down into tiny gel capsules destined for the health section of your local pharmacy.

The demand makes total sense: as our planet teeters on the brink of climate catastrophe, human health trends increasingly turn to nature in search of resilience. Omega-3 fatty acids, long hailed for their cardiovascular and cognitive benefits, have sparked massive global demand. Yet the irony could not be starker: in seeking to heal ourselves, we are wreaking havoc on the health of one of Earth's most critical ecosystems.

But there is another way - an answer that does not come at the cost of abusing the Southern Ocean to trigger ecological collapse. SeaVoir, a pioneering venture in the rising tide of the blue economy co-founded by my husband, Philippe Cousteau, and I, offers a bold, necessary alternative: an algae-based Omega-3 supplement that honors both human wellness and oceanic integrity. In doing so, SeaVoir's goal is not only to change the supplement industry - we hope to chart a course toward a future where the health of people and the ocean move forward together.

Read their full article here - https://greenmoney.com/saving-our-southern-ocean-one-algae-based-omega-3-supplement-at-a-time

====

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/saving-our-southern-ocean-one-algae-based-omega-3-supplement-at-a-time-1058944

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.