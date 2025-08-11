Wound Care Market worth US$30.48 billion by 2030 with 6.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Wound Care Market, valued at US$20.97 billion in 2024 stood at US$22.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$30.48 billion by the end of the period. The wound care market is primarily driven by the increasing cases of traumatic and burn injuries, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising geriatric population. These factors have contributed to the higher demand for effective wound management solutions. Additionally, supportive government initiatives and reimbursement frameworks further bolster market growth. However, the high cost of advanced wound care products and associated risks may limit their widespread adoption. On the other hand, emerging economies offer significant growth opportunities, supported by ongoing technological advancements in wound care. Despite this, market expansion is challenged by a shortage of trained healthcare professionals and limited awareness in underdeveloped regions.

By wound type, the wound care market is divided into two main segments based on wound type: chronic wounds and acute wounds. Chronic wounds are further divided into diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and other chronic wounds. The chronic wounds segment of the wound care held the largest market share in 2024. Chronic wounds are more prominent due to their high incidence and the need for quick, targeted treatment. These types of wounds require wound care products to prevent infection and support faster and efficient healing. Additionally, increasing surgical procedures and accidental injuries worldwide continue to drive demand in this segment.

By end users, the wound care market is divided into hospitals & clinics, home care settings, long-term care facilities, and other end users. Among these end users, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share in 2024 for wound care. Hospitals & clinics are further divided into inpatient settings and outpatient settings. Hospitals & clinics lead the market due to their ready access to advanced technologies and trained medical staff. These settings handle a larger number of complex wound patients, requiring specialized care. Their ability to provide immediate and continuous treatment further supports their dominant role in the market.

By geography, the wound care market is segmented into five major segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America had the largest market share in the wound care market in 2024. This is due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, which leads to diabetic foot ulcers in the geriatric population. Additionally, the huge presence of wound care manufacturing companies in the region is increasing the market growth. The US has also observed a rise in obesity and road accidents, which has boosted the wound care market in North America.

Prominent players in the wound care market include Solventum (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Smith+ Nephew (UK), Convatec Group PLC (UK), Coloplast Group (Denmark), Cardinal Health (US), Mölnlycke AB (Sweden), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), B.Braun SE (Germany), Organogenesis Inc. (US), MIMEDX Group, Inc. (US), Essity Aktlebolag (Sweden), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Mativ Holdings, Inc. (US), Owens & Minor (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Bioventus (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and Baxter (US).

Solventum (US):

Following its spinoff from 3M in April 2024, Solventum embarked on a new journey as an independent company. While it previously benefited from 3M's resources and brand recognition, Solventum is now focused on establishing its own identity. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of products aimed at meeting the needs of both patients and healthcare providers. Its operations are structured across four key business segments: MedSurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification & Filtration. To drive growth, Solventum is prioritizing innovation and strategic expansion. The company enhances its competitive position by combining material science with digital technologies, delivering improved clinical and economic outcomes for healthcare systems.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

Johnson & Johnson, a global healthcare powerhouse, maintains a leading position in the wound care market through its surgical technologies arm, Ethicon. The company provides an extensive portfolio of advanced wound closure solutions, including sutures, staplers, and sealants that are widely utilized in surgical and acute care environments. Leveraging decades of clinical expertise, strong evidence-based outcomes, and a commitment to continuous innovation, the company effectively addresses a broad spectrum of surgical wound care needs. Supported by Johnson & Johnson's expansive global manufacturing and distribution infrastructure, Ethicon strengthens the company's ability to deliver high-quality, scalable, and dependable wound care solutions worldwide.

Smith+Nephew (UK)

The company offers a wide portfolio of wound care products, including advanced dressings and NPWT devices. It maintains a strong global market presence, largely due to its efficient distribution network. Its worldwide reach and the essential nature of its products play a key role in expanding healthcare access across both developed and emerging markets. In recent years, the company has increased its focus on research and development to create more effective and differentiated products. It invested USD 289.0 million in 2024, USD 339.0 million in 2023, and USD 345.0 million in 2022 in R&D activities. This consistent commitment to innovation has helped establish the company as a recognized name in the wound care industry.

