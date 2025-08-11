What defines a worthy internship, and how do you find one? Fintech WeFi provides insight from its successful programmes.

The right internship offers more than workplace exposure. It can become a career incubator in a competitive jobs market. But not all internships are the same. As we celebrate International Youth Day, it's an opportunity to ask: what defines a top-level internship, what can candidates expect, and how do they gain access to such opportunities?

Rob Knight, Managing Director Africa Innovation at WeFi Technology Group.

Finance fintech WeFi Technology Group regularly hosts interns across its offices in the United States, Switzerland, and South Africa. As a business that combines human expertise and digital excellence, WeFi operates both at the cutting edge of technology and applies the rigour and standards that are expected by financial services clients.

"From the nuances of regulations to the exciting possibilities of AI agents, WeFi has attracted and supported interns for many years. This success provides insights on what defines a worthwhile internship programme. The foundation is about understanding that both parties must see a benefit," says Rob Knight, WeFi's Africa and Innovation Managing Director.

"Talented people differentiate businesses, and internships are about cultivating talent and giving back to the markets that have supported us. It's great for the inflow of youngsters into the business. Our executive team isn't that young anymore! Our interns help usher in the next wave of talent for us and our industry."

WeFi has several pathways for interns. Its flagship is the Nicholas Feinstein Technology Internship Scholarship, devoted to the memory of a WeFi intern who tragically died during a skiing accident. The scholarship collaborates with Nicholas' alma mater, the University of Northern Colorado (UNC), selecting candidates from its recent or upcoming graduates.

Three effective internship ingredients

This partnership reveals the first crucial ingredient of a worthwhile internship: accountability-the university newspaper publishes stories about the interns and their experiences, holding a mirror up to WeFi and the value it provides.

"Interns can't be role fillers. They are here to learn, and we are here to get to know them. To that end, it's important that we support them, such as by giving them diverse exposure and paying them a daily rate so they can cover their living expenses," says Knight.

The second crucial point is structure. WeFi's interns follow programmes that expose them to business and technical areas, including planned sprint environments, working with test environments, gaining certifications, and even getting their hands dirty at the bleeding edge with things like developing AI agents. These experiences help the interns appreciate their options and adapt their careers.

"When I graduated, my focus was more on a business career. But since being here, I have found it really exciting to build agents. It might change my focus, so I'm excited to see that," said Rufta Atsgeba, a UNC alum currently completing her internship at WeFi's innovation HQ in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Networking is another crucial part of a good internship. WeFi's interns gain incredible exposure to industry professionals and mentors, attend conferences, and have the chance to build lasting relationships. Several of their former interns who went to other opportunities still frequently stay in touch and keep communication channels open. Interns also learn crucial soft skills that help them succeed in competitive enterprise roles.

"We learn a lot of soft skills, and we get to actually work in scrum environments, weekly sprints, and that type of thing, and that's what we're going to be doing in the real world. It's really amazing for us to get this experience," says Ethan Blair, another NCU alum also completing his internship at WeFi's South African offices.

Finding a good internship

A quality internship is a fantastic boost for someone's career prospects. They learn excellent practical skills and meet valuable contacts. They might get a role at the company, but even if they don't, that experience makes them very appealing to other recruiters.

Yet, spaces are limited and competitive, so how does one find such opportunities? One avenue is through a university-for example, WeFi partners with NCU as well as the University of Stellenbosch, where they meet and interview candidates. If that isn't an option, Knight suggests working through industry angles.

"Our customers and partners also recommend people for internships, so get to know the people in the industries you want to enter. Show an interest in what they do. Treat them to a coffee for a bit of their time and build a rapport. Take what you want to do seriously, and others will take it seriously as well."

