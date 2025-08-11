Fox Corporation: ESPN DTC And Fox One To Launch Combined Bundle Offer

Viewers will have the opportunity to bundle ESPN's DTC Unlimited Offering and FOX One for $39.99 per month Starting October 2

BRISTOL, Conn. and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESPN's upcoming direct-to-consumer service and FOX One, Fox Corporation's (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX; "FOX" or the "Company") wholly-owned direct to consumer streaming service, today announced an agreement that will give consumers the opportunity to purchase the two services bundled together starting October 2 for $39.99 per month.

"Working with FOX One on this bundle offer allows us to bring ESPN's world-class sports content to even more fans in a seamless and innovative way," said Sean Breen, EVP, Disney Platform Distribution. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering premium experiences across platforms and meeting consumers where they are - anytime, anywhere."

"Announcing ESPN as our first bundle partner is evidence of our desire to deliver the best possible value and viewing experience to our shared customers," said Tony Billetter, SVP, Strategy and Business Development, FOX Direct to Consumer. "Viewers will have access to an incredible portfolio of content through this bundle, including NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, College Football and Basketball, NASCAR, INDYCAR, UFC, as well as the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and more as we continue to look for opportunities to streamline the user experience, especially for the ultimate sports fan."

The ESPN DTC offering will give fans access to all of ESPN's linear networks - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes - in addition to ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, SECN+, and ACCNX, covering 47,000 live events each year, on-demand replays, studio shows, original programming, as well as newly expanded NFL content and more. For more information about ESPN DTC, visit www.Stream.ESPN.com.

FOX One will bring all of FOX's leading News, Sports and Entertainment branded content together in one dynamic streaming platform. For the first time, cord-cutters and cord-nevers will have live streaming and on-demand access to the real-time thrills, bold voices, and defining stories across the full portfolio of FOX brands including FOX News Channel, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Deportes, FOX Local Stations and the FOX Network as well as the option to bundle FOX Nation and B1G+ within one platform. The latest updates and information about the upcoming FOX One service are available at www.FOXOne.com .

The ESPN DTC offering and FOX One service will both individually become available to consumers beginning August 21 and the combined bundle will be available for purchase beginning on October 2.

For the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, these new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. For more visit the ESPN DTC Press Kit.

About FOX One



FOX One is Fox Corporation's wholly-owned, direct to consumer streaming service, bringing together the thrill of live streaming and the bold, trusted voices that define the full portfolio of FOX brands, including FOX News Channel, FOX Sports, the FOX Network, BTN, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, FOX Local Stations and FOX Nation through the bundle. FOX One is designed to cater to cord-cutters and cord-nevers, delivering FOX's content directly to audiences wherever they are and allowing them to watch how and when they want. Utilizing the technological innovations of Tubi Media Group, FOX One leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance the user experience, with advanced personalization that adapts to individual viewers and easily integrates live and on-demand content.

About Fox Corporation



Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, Tubi Media Group, FOX Entertainment, and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com .

The Walt Disney Company

The terms "Company," "we," and "our" below are used to refer collectively to The Walt Disney Company and the subsidiaries through which our various businesses are actually conducted.

FOX CORPORATION CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

