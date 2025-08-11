Kelyniam Global Inc: Kelyniam Global Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results

CANTON, Conn., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global, Inc. (OTC: KLYG), a leading manufacturer of custom cranial and craniofacial implants, today announced its financial results for the half year ending on June 30, 2025.

"The Company made up significant ground from the difficult comparisons in the first quarter," said Ross Bjella, CEO of Kelyniam. "Kelyniam focused its efforts on sales execution and the 2nd quarter on quarter results improved nicely over Q1 performance. The cranial implant market is driven by unforeseeable events and some time periods are busier than others. Q1 this year was just a slower period and our distributors worked hard to capture as many available opportunities as possible in Q2."

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights (compared to Q2 2024):

Total revenue of $1,364,432, compared to $1,709,239, a decrease of 20.2%.

Gross margin of $1,090,691, compared to $1,330,965, a decrease of 18.1%.

Operating loss of $(59.869), compared to an operating profit of $172,093.

Desiree Webb, Kelyniam's Chief Operating and Revenue Officer said, "Kelyniam's unique advantage of delivering complex custom cranial and craniofacial implants within 24-48 hours for rush and expedited cases allows us to pivot quickly for surgeons, sales reps and distributors. The Company experienced greater sales over the prior year in the latter part of Q2 in part to a laser focus on sales as we head into the trauma season."

The Company held its annual shareholder meeting on June 23 rd and all matters of official business passed with record levels of participation.

Kelyniam's complete financial results are available at www.kelyniam.com .

About Kelyniam Global, Inc.

Kelyniam Global, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and craniofacial implants using biocompatible materials. Known for its rapid 24-48 hour delivery, Kelyniam collaborates with surgeons and healthcare providers to improve clinical outcomes. Learn more at www.kelyniam.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including those regarding future sales, distributor expansion, and the impact of strategic partnerships, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks include economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and challenges in executing sales strategies, as detailed in Kelyniam's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Kelyniam undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

