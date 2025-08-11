Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5K5 | ISIN: FR0013214145 | Ticker-Symbol: SFC
Tradegate
11.08.25 | 17:46
6,040 Euro
+0,83 % +0,050
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMCP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMCP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0206,08019:04
6,0206,08019:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2025 17:42 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SMCP SA: SMCP - Return of the shares to European Topsoho and clarification of shareholding situation

Press release - Paris, August 11th, 2025

Proceedings in relation to the transfer of 15.5% of the share capital of SMCP
Return of the shares to European Topsoho and clarification of shareholding situation

SMCP has been informed that, following the decision of the Singapore High Court on July 4th, 2025, the 15.5% stake of SMCP which had been transferred in 2021 to Dynamic Treasure Group has been returned to European Topsoho S.à r.l. (ETS) on August 11th, 2025. ETS was placed under bankruptcy proceedings in February 2023 and is currently managed by a curator under the supervision of the Luxembourg court.

The return of the shares clarifies SMCP shareholding situation. The Group remains focused on executing its profitable growth strategy, leveraging on the desirability of its brands, its operational agility, and ongoing efforts in cost management.

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro. Maje. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 55 countries. the Group led by Isabelle Guichot as CEO, comprises a network of over 1.600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris. in 1984 and 1998 respectively. and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A. ISIN Code FR0013214145. ticker: SMCP).

CONTACTS

INVESTORS/PRESS
SMCP BRUNSWICK
Amélie Dernis Hugues Boëton +33 (0) 6 79 99 27 15
+33 (0) 1 55 80 51 00

 Tristan Roquet Montegon +33 (0) 6 37 00 52 57
amelie.dernis@smcp.com smcp@brunswickgroup.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.