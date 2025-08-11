Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.08.2025 18:12 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DHOW Marcom Agency Celebrates Resounding Success of "You Are What's Next" Initiative

Announced its Annual Commitment to the Campaign

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DHOW Marcom Agency, has announced the outstanding success of its flagship Internship initiative, You Are What's Next, which connected global leaders and CEOs with fresh graduates from around the globe in a bold, borderless platform for authentic, cross-generational dialogue.

DHOW Marcom Agency Celebrates Resounding Success of

The 2025 inaugural edition brought together more than 20 visionary leaders from diverse industries with over 20 graduates representing eight countries for candid, unscripted conversations designed to inspire, mentor, and exchange fresh perspectives. The program achieved a 94% graduate satisfaction rate and 90% leader re-engagement commitment, with several participants securing career opportunities as a direct result.

Bouchra Danwra, CEO of DHOW Marcom Agency, said: "The magic of this program lies in its authenticity. Leaders and graduates come together without scripts or formalities, speaking human to human across cultures and time zones."

"The results have been deeply inspiring; not just for the graduates, but for the leaders as well. This is proof that when you create space for genuine connection, the impact resonates far beyond the session," she added.

In recognition of the campaign's transformative results, DHOW Marcom Agency confirmed that "You Are What's Next" will become an annual initiative, further expanding its reach to connect even more fresh graduates with inspiring leadership voices worldwide.

The program's success was amplified through organic coverage on platforms such as CNN Arabia and Marketing Talk GCC, and widely shared by both mentors and graduates across LinkedIn, reinforcing its position as a fresh model for meaningful, scalable cross-generational engagement.

"You Are What's Next" delivered tangible impact for both community and clients. It sparked career direction and confidence in graduates, reconnected leaders with fresh perspective, and built a bridge that extended beyond the sessions.

At the heart of everything DHOW Marcom Agency does lies a simple truth: communication connects us as humans first. Before products, services, or strategies, it is the shared human experience that builds trust, empathy, and lasting relationships. DHOW Marcom Agency helps brands tap into that human connection, ensuring every message echoes on a personal and emotional level.

For more information, please contact:
Maysam Bassaj
Press Liaison
DHOW Marcom Agency
ahoy@dhow-me.com

www.dhow-me.com

About DHOW Marcom Agency


DHOW Marcom Agency is a strategic marketing & communications consultancy based in the Middle East, with offices across the globe. DHOW Marcom Agency is dedicated to creating human-centered campaigns that bridge cultures, industries, and audiences. With expertise spanning public relations, brand strategy, media relations, thought leadership, and digital engagement, DHOW delivers bold, impactful storytelling that drives measurable results. Guided by a philosophy of authenticity and connection, the agency partners with businesses, governments, and non-profits across the globe to craft narratives that inspire, influence, and endure.

About Bouchra Danwra

Bouchra Danwra is a strategic communications leader renowned for pioneering innovative strategies that drive transformative business outcomes. Collaborating closely with leaders, boards, and CEOs, she leverages the power of effective communication to unlock potential, inspire change, and strengthen organizational culture. With a mastery of strategic communication, Bouchra has guided individuals and organizations to achieve measurable success by translating vision into reality. Her expertise lies in developing and implementing impeccable, results-driven strategies that align with organizational objectives, foster authentic engagement, and deliver lasting impact.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747916/DHOW_Marcom_Agency.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dhow-marcom-agency-celebrates-resounding-success-of-you-are-whats-next-initiative-302526619.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.