Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 32, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 4 August 2025 and 8 August 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 538,275 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455)
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume (number of shares):
Weighted average share price per day (SEK):
Aggregated transaction value (SEK):
4 August 2025
98,275
325.5520
31,993,622.80
5 August 2025
110,000
335.0963
36,860,593.00
6 August 2025
110,000
336.9318
37,062,498.00
7 August 2025
110,000
338.1402
37,195,422.00
8 August 2025
110,000
336.3472
36,998,192.00
Total accumulated over week 32
538,275
334.6065
180,110,327.80
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
1,748,275
333.4411
582,946,739.80
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 8 August 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Class C shares1
Total
Number of issued shares2
1,234,611,900
496,056
1,235,107,956
Number of shares owned by EQT AB3
59,670,885
-
59,670,885
Number of outstanding shares
1,174,941,015
496,056
1,175,437,071
1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
