Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation Announces a New Shareholder Call Date of Wednesday, August 13, 2025

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / The upcoming shareholder call with Chief Strategy Officer, Murray Stahl, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, August 14, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. EST. This call marks the successful conclusion of its application process with OTC and FINRA; its common stock is now quoted on the OTCQX under the ticker CMSG. The Company has 2,250,009 shares outstanding, out of 5,000,000 shares authorized.

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 3pm EST

Online Webinar: REGISTER HERE

Phone Access: +1 (562) 247-8422 Access Code: 578-432-742

Only online participants can submit questions during the webinar.

About CMSG

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (OTCQX:CMSG) is a cryptocurrency mining company created with strategic partnerships in hosting, repair, and management. This enables CMSG to operate with minimal overhead and enhanced profitability, and with a conservative capital structure that allows for flexible and patient capital allocation. For more information, please visit www.consensusmining.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@consensusmining.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/consensus-mining-and-seigniorage-corporation-%22cmsg%22-or-%22the-company%22-1058979