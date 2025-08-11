DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-Aug-2025 / 16:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 11 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 51,222 Highest price paid per share: 143.80p Lowest price paid per share: 141.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 142.3599p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,536,797 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,536,797) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 142.3599p 51,222

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 195 142.80 08:10:07 00348729142TRLO1 XLON 329 142.80 08:10:07 00348729143TRLO1 XLON 551 142.00 08:33:51 00348735207TRLO1 XLON 368 142.00 08:47:07 00348738930TRLO1 XLON 161 142.00 08:47:07 00348738931TRLO1 XLON 419 141.80 08:47:13 00348738970TRLO1 XLON 111 141.80 08:47:13 00348738971TRLO1 XLON 558 141.60 08:59:40 00348745319TRLO1 XLON 226 142.20 09:00:01 00348745517TRLO1 XLON 3172 142.20 09:00:01 00348745518TRLO1 XLON 556 142.20 09:03:39 00348747247TRLO1 XLON 570 142.00 09:03:53 00348747323TRLO1 XLON 541 141.80 09:05:24 00348748661TRLO1 XLON 3030 142.20 09:06:31 00348750652TRLO1 XLON 545 141.80 09:06:33 00348750700TRLO1 XLON 530 141.60 09:11:54 00348755132TRLO1 XLON 525 141.40 09:59:52 00348783153TRLO1 XLON 493 141.40 10:02:06 00348784403TRLO1 XLON 563 141.40 10:03:02 00348784921TRLO1 XLON 608 141.60 10:05:48 00348786446TRLO1 XLON 355 141.60 10:05:48 00348786447TRLO1 XLON 54 141.80 10:15:12 00348792177TRLO1 XLON 570 141.80 10:15:12 00348792178TRLO1 XLON 539 141.60 10:28:06 00348804717TRLO1 XLON 52 141.40 10:59:32 00348820236TRLO1 XLON 473 141.40 10:59:32 00348820237TRLO1 XLON 93 141.60 11:02:11 00348820345TRLO1 XLON 566 141.60 11:02:42 00348820375TRLO1 XLON 542 141.20 11:05:01 00348820483TRLO1 XLON 566 141.40 11:27:02 00348821354TRLO1 XLON 335 141.20 11:27:02 00348821355TRLO1 XLON 335 141.20 11:31:12 00348821614TRLO1 XLON 231 141.20 11:31:12 00348821615TRLO1 XLON 114 141.80 11:44:36 00348822150TRLO1 XLON 571 141.80 11:44:36 00348822151TRLO1 XLON 181 141.80 11:44:39 00348822153TRLO1 XLON 254 141.60 11:45:55 00348822180TRLO1 XLON 74 141.60 11:45:55 00348822181TRLO1 XLON 54 141.60 11:45:55 00348822182TRLO1 XLON 247 141.80 12:02:15 00348822778TRLO1 XLON 82 141.80 12:02:15 00348822779TRLO1 XLON 152 141.60 12:06:52 00348822896TRLO1 XLON 382 141.60 12:06:52 00348822897TRLO1 XLON 86 141.60 12:06:52 00348822898TRLO1 XLON 538 141.40 12:16:53 00348823116TRLO1 XLON 1066 141.40 12:17:00 00348823119TRLO1 XLON 554 141.20 12:17:09 00348823121TRLO1 XLON 490 141.40 12:17:36 00348823127TRLO1 XLON 550 141.00 12:40:50 00348823874TRLO1 XLON 560 141.20 13:16:27 00348825228TRLO1 XLON 555 141.00 13:17:05 00348825258TRLO1 XLON 562 141.00 13:17:57 00348825281TRLO1 XLON 528 141.00 13:40:46 00348825899TRLO1 XLON 562 141.40 14:12:24 00348826595TRLO1 XLON 562 141.40 14:21:03 00348826911TRLO1 XLON 548 141.40 14:23:50 00348827008TRLO1 XLON 2 141.80 14:42:49 00348827676TRLO1 XLON 370 142.00 14:44:00 00348827810TRLO1 XLON 9 142.20 14:47:00 00348827948TRLO1 XLON 1101 142.20 14:53:02 00348828248TRLO1 XLON 180 143.40 15:23:54 00348829449TRLO1 XLON 700 143.00 15:38:22 00348830208TRLO1 XLON 1062 143.00 16:09:23 00348832380TRLO1 XLON 531 143.00 16:09:23 00348832381TRLO1 XLON 530 143.00 16:09:23 00348832382TRLO1 XLON 2169 142.80 16:09:23 00348832383TRLO1 XLON 1599 143.00 16:09:23 00348832384TRLO1 XLON 1599 143.00 16:09:23 00348832385TRLO1 XLON 1599 143.00 16:09:23 00348832386TRLO1 XLON 243 143.60 16:09:43 00348832400TRLO1 XLON 461 143.60 16:09:43 00348832401TRLO1 XLON 358 143.60 16:09:43 00348832402TRLO1 XLON 1091 143.60 16:15:28 00348832821TRLO1 XLON 1099 143.60 16:15:28 00348832822TRLO1 XLON 627 143.60 16:16:14 00348832878TRLO1 XLON 474 143.60 16:16:14 00348832879TRLO1 XLON 1049 143.40 16:16:14 00348832880TRLO1 XLON 13 143.20 16:16:52 00348832920TRLO1 XLON 477 143.80 16:17:41 00348832951TRLO1 XLON 1145 143.60 16:17:41 00348832952TRLO1 XLON 1145 143.40 16:17:49 00348832953TRLO1 XLON 1070 143.20 16:18:00 00348832960TRLO1 XLON 1263 143.40 16:18:02 00348832964TRLO1 XLON 100 143.40 16:18:02 00348832965TRLO1 XLON 1122 143.20 16:18:59 00348833020TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

