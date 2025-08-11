Anzeige
Montag, 11.08.2025
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
PR Newswire
11.08.2025 18:48 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crownpeak: Enterprise Merchandising, Now Native on Shopify

Fredhopper Launches App to Bring AI-Powered Product Discovery to Shopify Enterprise Merchants

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crownpeak today announced the launch of the Fredhopper Product Discovery Shopify App, delivering enterprise-grade AI search, personalized recommendations, and visual merchandising, natively and without middleware.

Shopify x Fredhopper

Built for scaling brands with large catalogs and complex storefronts, the app brings proven enterprise product discovery capabilities directly into the Shopify ecosystem. It's a game-changer for fast-growing merchants seeking more control, speed, and intelligence in their digital storefronts.

"This launch is a significant step in bringing intelligent, enterprise-grade digital experience capabilities to the platforms our customers rely on," said Nnenna Ilomechina, CEO of Crownpeak. "Fredhopper is built to help global brands drive conversion and GMV with speed and simplicity. As Shopify becomes a more strategic choice for larger brands, Fredhopper ensures they can deliver the same sophisticated merchandising, personalization, and localization capabilities natively and without compromise."

Fredhopper has long powered global ecommerce leaders across fashion, luxury, and retail. Now, that same capability is available for Shopify merchants via native integration-reducing time to value and eliminating the need for complex workarounds.

Key features include:

  • Intelligent Visual Merchandising - Blend AI and business logic to control ranking, campaigns, and promotions
  • AI-Powered Search - Understand intent, not just keywords, to deliver fast, hyper-relevant results that convert
  • Localization at Scale - Full compatibility with Shopify Markets and region-specific catalogs
  • Fast, Native Data Sync - Built using Shopify's latest GraphQL Bulk and Streaming APIs
  • Flexible Setup - Deploy quickly using Theme App Blocks and SDKs

"Enterprise merchandising finally meets Shopify ease," said Paul Taylor, VP of Solutions at Crownpeak. "Merchants no longer have to choose between agility and control. We're giving them both."

The app was developed in partnership with Underwaterpistol, an award-winning Shopify Plus agency. Their technical and creative input ensured the app is not just powerful, but intuitive and flexible for real-world teams.

"t's a huge unlock for fast-scaling ecommerce teams," said Sophie Seaton, Managing Director at Underwaterpistol. "We're excited to collaborate with some great brands, seeing them take advantage of what Shopify and Fredhopper can deliver together."

The app is available now in the Shopify App Store and via private deployment.

Media Contact:

Anna Lewis

anna.lewis@crownpeak.com

603-858-3577

For more details and the full press release, visit: https://go.crownpeak.com/rs/457-TSJ-193/images/Shopify-App-Launch-Press-Release-Extended-Aug-2025.pdf

Fredhopper logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747905/Shopify_Fredhopper.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747904/5454013/Fredhopper_logo_black_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enterprise-merchandising-now-native-on-shopify-302526650.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
