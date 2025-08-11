Bristol Pay: Subourbon Life Races Into Saratoga With Game-Changing Partnership

The breakout brand that's making bourbon a crushable, daytime drink became the presenting sponsor of the Saratoga Race Course and featured whiskey of NYRA's summer racing season.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Suboubon Life, a women-owned, ready-to-drink cocktail brand, kicked off their official partnership with Saratoga Race Course and NYRA this summer, signifying a perfect union between two long-time American traditions: premium bourbon and thoroughbred racing.

Bourbon has been racing's companion through generations of champions in countless races for over 150 years. As the presenting sponsor for the 2025 season, Subourbon Life put a modern twist on a timeless tradition. Made specifically for daytime enjoyment and smooth consumption, the cocktail brand quickly became the winning choice for a beautiful day at the races.

"Horse racing and bourbon have always gone hand-in-hand, but traditional bourbon cocktails weren't built for a day at the races," said Jen Hardell, CEO and Founder of Subourbon Life. "We created something completely different - crushable, non-carbonated bourbon cocktails that let you enjoy authentic Kentucky bourbon during the daytime. It's bourbon, but reimagined."

Attendees can purchase Subourbon Life's signature cocktails at Saratoga concession stands all season long. The perfectly mixed beverages make a refreshing companion for event goers, whether they're cheering from the stands or touring the grounds in the summer sun.

Subourbon Life rapidly raced to the head of the RTD cocktail market, standing out as the premier bourbon cocktail and expanding the spirit's reach to new consumers while securing significant festival and venue partnerships all within the first year of launch.

After launching in 2024, Subourbon Life has reached 120+ stores in NJ, including such as Total Wine & More, Bottle King, and Buy Rite, while also expanding into NY and CA. With three tasting medals under its belt, including two golds awarded by the New York International Spirits Competition and RTD Magazine, the brand is riding out their highly successful initial launch and eyeing market expansion in PA, CA and FL for 2025 and 2026.

Subourbon Life's "Find Your People" philosophy celebrates community, inclusivity, and the moments that bring people together. Made in the USA with transparent labeling and all-natural ingredients, Subourbon Life is available in three flavors and distributed through select retailers and direct-to-consumer channels.

Each cocktail is crafted with 6-year Kentucky barrel-aged bourbon and comes in three distinct flavors: Pink Lemonade + Mint, Iced Tea + Honey, Margarita + Citrus. All three varieties are naturally sweetened, gluten-free, 5% ABV, and completely non-carbonated, ideal for summer days at the beach, party or racetrack.

SOURCE: Bristol Pay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/subourbon-life-races-into-saratoga-with-game-changing-partnershi-1056492