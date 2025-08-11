Token Communities Ltd.: A Major MOU was Executed with SkyTower Group to Collaborate on APOZ

MOU was Executed with SkyTower Group of Texas to Collaborate on APOZ

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities ( OTC ID / Stock Symbol:TKCM ) has executed a MOU with Skytower Group ( an advisory and investment company in Texas ) to build a Strategic Alliance collaboration between the two companies for the APOZ Project.

According to Mr. David Champ, the President & CEO of the company, as the APOZ ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ) project, Skytower Group is specialized in the renewable technology, green manufacturing, supply chain and green power production. Its senior management team is made up of professionals with extensive experience in the field of sustainable carbon-free development with a deep understanding of the government policy drivers that support many countries to achieve peak carbon emissions within a decade and national targets for carbon neutrality by 2050 to 2060. It is comprised of senior professionals from the U.S., Saudi Arabia and China to contribute to Saudi Arabia's 2030 Industrial Vision and Net Zero Emissions by 2060. The Senior team members of the company are capable to make direct connections to the Saudi and U.S. top government and key decision makes of those governmental departments. The United States has undertaken a policy of re-industrialization under the leadership of President Donald J. Trup, aimed at revitalization domestic manufacturing capabilities, strengthening supply chain resilience, and promoting advanced technology, industries, and whereas this policy direction emphasizes reshoring production, fostering job creation in industrial sectors, and enhancing the nation's competitiveness in the global market through supportive fiscal, regulatory, and trade measures.

Tina Pei Wise, Director of ASC Global further added, the two companies share a high degree of alignment in their vision of driving the United States re-industrialization, and are committed to promoting pragmatic cooperation on specific projects to help the making the first of its kind " FTZ + QOZ " in the Greater Houston area in Texas. The Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ( APOZ ) is more than just a real estate development project; it is a blue print for supporting the United States re-industrialization objective with sustainable economic growth and inclusive community building in Greater Houston. Strategically planned by ASC Global, APOZ integrates residential, industrial, and commercial zones into a single, forward-looking ecosystem and become one-of-a-kind re-industrialization model in the United States. What really sets APOZ apart (1) international trade hub - a designated FTZ promoting global commerce and logistics, (2) Master-Planned Infrastructure - seamlessly blending housing, retail and industry for long-term growth, (3) Affordable Living - high quality homes starting at just $ 188,000. To support working families and first-time buyers, (4) Strategic Partnership - developed in collaboration with the International Trade Center ( ITC ) and local leadership.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

