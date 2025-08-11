Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.08.2025 20:38 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Foundation Software Named a 2025 Northeast Ohio Top Workplace

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Foundation Software has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces. Foundation Software has received this prestigious recognition multiple times, including in 2024, demonstrating the company's consistent commitment to workplace excellence.

Top Workplaces are awarded based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. Foundation Software employees participated in the comprehensive survey, providing insights into the company's culture and work environment in areas such as leadership effectiveness, organizational culture, and employee engagement.

"Being named a Top Workplace is even more meaningful because it's recognition directly from our employees," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "We're always striving to create an environment where our team members feel valued, supported and empowered to do their best work, and this award reflects our commitment to doing that."

Foundation Software's recognition as a Top Workplace underscores the company's dedication to fostering a people-first culture that prioritizes employee satisfaction, professional growth, and workplace excellence. This achievement positions Foundation Software as an employer of choice in the competitive Northeast Ohio market.

To learn more about Foundation Software, visit https://www.foundationsoft.com/

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: Foundation Software



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-named-a-2025-northeast-ohio-top-workplace-1053926

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.