Foundation Software Named a 2025 Northeast Ohio Top Workplace

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Foundation Software has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces. Foundation Software has received this prestigious recognition multiple times, including in 2024, demonstrating the company's consistent commitment to workplace excellence.

Top Workplaces are awarded based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. Foundation Software employees participated in the comprehensive survey, providing insights into the company's culture and work environment in areas such as leadership effectiveness, organizational culture, and employee engagement.

"Being named a Top Workplace is even more meaningful because it's recognition directly from our employees," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "We're always striving to create an environment where our team members feel valued, supported and empowered to do their best work, and this award reflects our commitment to doing that."

Foundation Software's recognition as a Top Workplace underscores the company's dedication to fostering a people-first culture that prioritizes employee satisfaction, professional growth, and workplace excellence. This achievement positions Foundation Software as an employer of choice in the competitive Northeast Ohio market.

