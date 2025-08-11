Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - For the 13th time, Cydcor has earned a place on the Los Angeles Business Journal's (LABJ) Best Places to Work in Los Angeles list. This recognition, determined by detailed employee surveys conducted by Workforce Research Group, celebrates Cydcor's enduring commitment to a collaborative, employee-centric workplace culture. As a leader in outsourced sales and customer acquisition services, Cydcor continues to set the bar for what it means to build a workplace where people grow, thrive, and find purpose.







Image Caption: Cydcor celebrates 13 consecutive wins as one of the Los Angeles Business Journal's Best Places to Work, highlighting a culture built on growth, connection, and purpose.

Recognition Driven by Employee Survey and Culture

Hundreds of small, medium, and large companies across LA participated in the 2025 LABJ survey. The process evaluates workplace policies and practices, with 80% of the score drawn from confidential employee feedback. The result: a curated list of LA's top employers, with Cydcor standing out for its consistent leadership, supportive environment, career development focus, and the company's foundation lies in its culture and core values.

A 13-Year Legacy of Workplace Excellence

"We are very intentional about building both a high-performing culture and a high-performing business," said Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor. "We want Cydcor to be a place where people are inspired to grow, feel proud of their work, and know they're part of something meaningful."

Cydcor uses the feedback collected through the survey process not only to celebrate what's working but also to highlight areas where the company and departments can improve. This ensures continuous growth, adaptation, and accountability across all levels of the organization. Cydcor fosters a culture where people helping people isn't just a saying, it's the way business is done.



"Consistency matters. Being recognized year after year is a result of our people showing up for one another, staying grounded in our values, and always aiming to get better," Quinn added.

What Makes Cydcor a Top Employer

Cydcor continues to set the standard in creating an environment where employees feel seen, supported, and challenged to achieve their potential.

How does Cydcor continue to earn recognition? Here are just a few reasons:

Development: Personalized growth plans, mentorship programs, and leadership opportunities for every level to help team members accelerate their personal and professional journeys.

Benefits: Comprehensive medical, dental, vision, retirement and life insurance coverage to support team well-being.

Community Engagement: A strong emphasis on giving back through local and international programs, including company sponsored initiatives that foster connection and impact beyond the office.

About Cydcor

For three decades and counting, Cydcor has provided award-winning customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while harnessing technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information, visit www.cydcor.com.

