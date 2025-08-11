Kush Fine Art: Experience of a Lifetime With World-Renowned Artist Vladimir Kush

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Kush Fine Art Galleries announced the return of its one-of-a-kind VIP Event: "THE EXPERIENCE OF A LIFETIME" with World-renowned Artist Vladimir Kush in Las Vegas, NV.

Experience of a Lifetime with Vladimir Kush



The VIP Experience will include a first look at never-before-seen artworks, a private presentation at Kush Fine Art Gallery in Las Vegas, transportation to a private dinner party with the Artist where guests will enjoy fine dining with a blended cultural theme of modern American cuisine surrounded by walls of Metaphorical Realism.

This is a revolutionary approach for collectors and fans to establish a more personal connection with the artist. It allows them to understand further and more in depth the conceptualization or the forming of the ideas in the artist's mind and the metaphorical journey throughout the process from beginning to end.

This event is almost SOLD-OUT and very few reservations are left. For more information contact Kush Fine Art Galleries at info@kushfineart.com or call any of their galleries.

Kush Fine Art Galleries embark you on a Metaphorical Voyage into a world of the unknown to a place where you only have to start noticing around you and the miracle of connection is everywhere! Kush Fine Art is a one-of-a-kind art gallery in the industry of fine art, featuring a unique collection of original paintings, limited edition prints, drawings, unique jewelry, bronze, and silver sculptures, art coffee table books, and wearable art.

Visiting any of their galleries will be the highlight and ultimate destination for anyone who maintains imagination, and exquisite taste for all genres of art. This luxury and innovative art is the feast for the eyes and the food for the intellect. When you visit Kush Fine Art Galleries, you will be served with warmth and an eye for your unique style as you seek the perfect piece to add to your collection.

Contact Information

Jorge Barrera

Marketing Director

jorge.barrera@vladimirkush.com



SOURCE: Kush Fine Art

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/experience-of-a-lifetime-with-world-renowned-artist-vladimir-kush-1057941