Montag, 11.08.2025
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
WKN: A2DLV9 | ISIN: FR0013233012 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IV
Tradegate
11.08.25 | 18:22
2,960 Euro
+1,72 % +0,050
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INVENTIVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVENTIVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8902,96522:41
2,9052,96022:00
11.08.2025 22:10 Uhr
INVENTIVA: Inventiva to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

Daix) ("Inventiva" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH"), today announced that Jason Campagna, MD, PhD, President of R&D and Chief Medical Officer, and David Nikodem, PhD, Vice President of US Operations will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference. The conference is being held from August 12-14, 2025, at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

During the fireside chat, Drs. Campagna and Nikodem will highlight recent corporate updates, progress on lanifibranor and the Phase III NATiV3 trial in MASH and discuss the Company's broader R&D strategy and outlook.

Fireside chat details are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Time: 10:30 am, Eastern Time

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris

Contacts

Inventiva

Pascaline Clerc

EVP, Strategy and Corporate Affairs

media@inventivapharma.com (mailto:media@inventivapharma.com)

+1 202 499 8937 		ICR Healthcare

Alexis Feinberg

Media Relations

inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com

+1 203 939 2225


ICR Healthcare

Patricia L. Bank

Investor Relations

patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com (mailto:patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com)

+1 415 513 1284

Attachment

  • Inventiva - PR - Canaccord Participation - EN - 08 11 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/caabd856-0a83-4906-8489-1532e6fd7fed)

