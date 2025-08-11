Anzeige
Montag, 11.08.2025
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
WKN: 871918 | ISIN: US21036P1084 | Ticker-Symbol: CB1A
Tradegate
11.08.25 | 21:38
145,15 Euro
-0,99 % -1,45
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
144,35144,6523:00
144,75145,9522:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2025 22:46 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Constellation Brands, Inc.: Constellation Brands to Present at the 2025 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 2, 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that Bill Newlands, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Garth Hankinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Tuesday, September 2, 2025 in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET and is expected to cover the company's financial metrics, operating performance, strategic business initiatives, and outlook for the future.

A live, listen-only webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at ir.cbrands.comunder the News & Eventssection. When the presentation begins, financial information discussed in the presentation, and reconciliations of reported GAAP financial measures with comparable and other non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company's investor relations website under the Financial Historysection. For anyone unable to participate in the webcast, a replay will be available on the company's investor relations website through the close of business on March 2, 2026.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It's worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what's next.

Every day, people reach for brands from our high-end, imported beer portfolio anchored by the iconic Corona Extra and Modelo Especial, a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, and favorites like Pacifico, and Victoria; our exceptional wine brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Kim Crawford, Schrader Cellars, and Lingua Franca; and our craft spirits brands such as Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.

As an agriculture-based company, we strive to operate in a way that is sustainable and responsible. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and we focus on serving as good stewards of the environment, investing in our communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. We believe these aspirations in support of our longer-term business strategy allow us to contribute to a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.comand follow us on LinkedInand Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com (mailto:amy.martin@cbrands.com)
Carissa Guzski 315-525-7362 / carissa.guzski@cbrands.com (mailto:carissa.guzski@cbrands.com)		Blair Veenema 585-284-4433 / blair.veenema@cbrands.com (mailto:blair.veenema@cbrands.com)
Snehal Shah 847-385-4940 / snehal.shah@cbrands.com (mailto:snehal.shah@cbrands.com)
David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 / david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com (mailto:david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com)

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found here http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eb6767a2-e07e-4193-81bf-11946a3128f7


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
