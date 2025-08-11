Galway Metals Inc.: Galway Metals Reports Processing Advancements at Clarence Stream Confirm Up to 98% Gold and 84% Antimony Recoveries

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to report further advances on Clarence Stream Project definition with the confirmation of a process flowsheet that will increase expected overall gold recovery, and the capture of antimony to an Au-Sb concentrate. Test work completed during Q2 2025 was on diamond drill core samples from the Southwest, South and North Deposits at the Company's 100%-owned flagship Clarence Stream high-grade gold project in New Brunswick, Canada.

Rob Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway, said, "The successful confirmation of our gold-antimony recovery process highlights the strength of Clarence Stream's metallurgical profile. It's a significant de-risking milestone that improves expected gold recoveries while adding a strategic critical mineral component to the project through antimony. With recoveries as high as 98% for gold and 84% for antimony in key zones, these results strengthen the project's economic outlook. In parallel, we remain focused on resource growth with three drill rigs actively turning-two at the Southwest Deposit and one at the North Deposit-supporting our goal of delivering a significantly larger future resource update."

Metallurgical Highlights

For an estimated 75% of the deposit, material low in antimony content (<100 ppm Sb) has been demonstrated as yielding 89-95% gold extraction with cyanidation.

Gold extraction of 85-98% and antimony recovery of up to 84% has been confirmed from variability testing of mineralization containing up to 5% Sb using a hybrid Au-Sb cyanidation-flotation process.

The hybrid process involves the recovery of soluble Au values to doré bullion from direct cyanidation, followed by cyanide destruction and the flotation of remnant Au-Sb values to a low tonnage concentrate. Secondary processing of the concentrate would yield antimony as a bi-product and increase expected overall gold recovery by an average 15% for samples evaluated from the South-West, South, and North zones (see Figure 1).

Associated test work was pursued by Galway Metals, involving Haggarty Technical Services (Burlington, Ontario), and completed at SGS-Lakefield.

Additional Studies to Support Future Economic and (PFS) Pre-Feasibility Studies

Metallurgical test work through 2025-2026 will consider additional diamond drill core samples, and include comminution circuit rock hardness characterization, and the definition of process design criteria to advance project definition and equipment sizing for capital cost estimation.

Geology and Mineralization

The Clarence Stream deposits can be characterized as intrusion-related, structurally controlled, quartz-vein hosted gold deposits. These deposits consist of quartz veins and quartz stockwork within brittle-ductile fault zones that include adjacent crushed, altered wall rocks and veinlet material. The mineralized systems are hosted in intrusive and metasedimentary rocks within high strain zones controlled by regional fault systems. Pyrite, base metal sulphides, and stibnite occur in these deposits along with anomalous concentrations of bismuth, arsenic, antimony and tungsten. Alteration in the host rocks is confined within a few metres of quartz veins and occurs mainly in the form of sericitization and chloritization. A more complete description of Clarence Stream's geology and mineralization can be found at www.galwaymetalsinc.com.

New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program

Galway would like to acknowledge financial support from the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program, which will contribute up to $50,000 towards exploration drilling in 2025.

Review by Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jesse Fisher, P.Geo., Project Manager for Clarence Stream and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Fisher certifies that this news release fairly and accurately reflects the technical information and data presented. Galway Metals conducts its exploration activities in accordance with CIM Best Practices Guidelines. Metallurgical test work was reviewed and approved by Steve Haggarty, P. Eng., Managing Director of Haggarty Technical Services Corp.

Quality Control and Reports

All core, chip/boulder samples, and soil samples are assayed by Activation Laboratories, located at 41 Bittern Street, Ancaster, Ontario, Canada, Agat Laboratories, located at 5623 McAdam Road, Mississauga Ontario, Canada L4Z 1N9 and 35 General Aviation Road, Timmins, ON P4P 7C3, and/or Swastika Laboratories situated in Swastika, ON. All four labs have ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. All core is under watch from the drill site to the core processing facility. Drill core is NQ size and sample intervals range from 0.5 meters to 1.5 meters in length. All samples are assayed for gold by Fire Assay, with gravimetric finish, and other elements assayed using ICP. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at one per 20 samples. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab with the results averaged and intersections updated when received. Core recovery in the mineralized zones has averaged 99%.

About Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, high-grade, open-pitable flagship Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick. Clarence Stream is an emerging gold district with an exploration strike length of approximately 65 kilometres and widths of up to 28 kilometres in certain areas. Galway Metals also has 100%-ownership in the Estrades project, a former producing high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Quebec. Led by a management team with a proven track-record of creating shareholder value having sold Galway Resources for US$340 million, Galway Metals is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders.

For additional Information on Galway Metals Inc., Please contact:

Robert Hinchcliffe President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-800-771-0680

Email: info@galwaymetalsinc.com

Website: www.galwaymetalsinc.com

Cautionary Statement

