Genie Healthcare Partners With and Invests in Vizzhy to Accelerate the U.S. Expansion of AI-Guided Precision Medicine and Scalable Clinical Deployment

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Genie Healthcare, a national leader in clinical staffing and healthcare AI integration, today announced a strategic partnership and lead investment in Vizzhy, a pioneering health intelligence company transforming chronic disease care through AI-guided precision medicine.

This partnership combines Genie's deep expertise in real-world staffing operations with Vizzhy's scalable care platform, accelerating the deployment of clinically validated, AI-powered cardiometabolic programs across the U.S.

Vizzhy delivers Bio Intelligence Engine that integrates multiomics data, wearable biometrics, and behavioral context to generate personalized, biotype-guided care plans. The platform supports scalable clinical decisioning, as well as care team workflows and precision protocols.

"Our partnership with Vizzhy is a strategic leap forward," said Venkat Nadipelly, CEO of Genie Healthcare.

"By combining Genie's staffing infrastructure with Vizzhy's intelligent care models, we are enabling healthcare providers to implement high-impact AI systems with the human expertise required to ensure safety, quality, and trust."

As part of the partnership, Genie Healthcare will lead recruitment, training, and deployment of recruitment, training and deployment of all clinical resources including Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners etc. aligned to Vizzhy's expanding cardiometabolic intervention programs. Genie will also support the development of a "train-the-trainer" model to scale Vizzhy's implementation protocols nationally and abroad.

"Securing Genie as our lead implementation partner and investor is a defining moment," said Vishnuvardhan Pogunulu Srinivasulu, CEO of Vizzhy Inc.

"Genie's operational scale and clinical insight ensure that our technology reaches patients in a way that is not only intelligent-but human-centered, compliant, and outcome-driven."

This collaboration positions Genie Healthcare at the forefront of AI-enabled care transformation while enabling Vizzhy to deliver results at scale-bringing personalized prevention, reversal, and cardiometabolic care to thousands of patients across Texas and beyond.

About Vizzhy

Vizzhy is a health intelligence company delivering AI-powered, biotype-guided care through its Bio Intelligence Platform. Vizzhy integrates multiomics, wearable, and behavioral data into real-time, actionable care pathways for chronic disease prevention and reversal. Built for scale and clinical integrity, Vizzhy's platform supports care teams with tools like Biocoach, simulation infrastructure , and adherence automation-enabling sustainable precision care delivery in cardiology and metabolic health.

About Genie Healthcare

Genie Healthcare is a national healthcare solutions provider offering comprehensive clinical staffing services and strategic implementation support for AI-driven health ventures as well as traditional healthcare facilities. With a mission to bridge human care and healthcare innovation, Genie empowers healthcare organizations to deploy next-generation models with experienced professionals trained for tomorrow's care environments.

Contact Information

