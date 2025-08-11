Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.08.2025 23:02 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genie Healthcare Partners With and Invests in Vizzhy to Accelerate the U.S. Expansion of AI-Guided Precision Medicine and Scalable Clinical Deployment

Genie Healthcare Expands Leadership in Clinical Workforce Solutions with Strategic Investment in Vizzhy's Healthcare IT Platform

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Genie Healthcare, a national leader in clinical staffing and healthcare AI integration, today announced a strategic partnership and lead investment in Vizzhy, a pioneering health intelligence company transforming chronic disease care through AI-guided precision medicine.

Genie Healthcare

Genie Healthcare

This partnership combines Genie's deep expertise in real-world staffing operations with Vizzhy's scalable care platform, accelerating the deployment of clinically validated, AI-powered cardiometabolic programs across the U.S.

Vizzhy delivers Bio Intelligence Engine that integrates multiomics data, wearable biometrics, and behavioral context to generate personalized, biotype-guided care plans. The platform supports scalable clinical decisioning, as well as care team workflows and precision protocols.

"Our partnership with Vizzhy is a strategic leap forward," said Venkat Nadipelly, CEO of Genie Healthcare.
"By combining Genie's staffing infrastructure with Vizzhy's intelligent care models, we are enabling healthcare providers to implement high-impact AI systems with the human expertise required to ensure safety, quality, and trust."

As part of the partnership, Genie Healthcare will lead recruitment, training, and deployment of recruitment, training and deployment of all clinical resources including Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners etc. aligned to Vizzhy's expanding cardiometabolic intervention programs. Genie will also support the development of a "train-the-trainer" model to scale Vizzhy's implementation protocols nationally and abroad.

"Securing Genie as our lead implementation partner and investor is a defining moment," said Vishnuvardhan Pogunulu Srinivasulu, CEO of Vizzhy Inc.
"Genie's operational scale and clinical insight ensure that our technology reaches patients in a way that is not only intelligent-but human-centered, compliant, and outcome-driven."

This collaboration positions Genie Healthcare at the forefront of AI-enabled care transformation while enabling Vizzhy to deliver results at scale-bringing personalized prevention, reversal, and cardiometabolic care to thousands of patients across Texas and beyond.

About Vizzhy

Vizzhy is a health intelligence company delivering AI-powered, biotype-guided care through its Bio Intelligence Platform. Vizzhy integrates multiomics, wearable, and behavioral data into real-time, actionable care pathways for chronic disease prevention and reversal. Built for scale and clinical integrity, Vizzhy's platform supports care teams with tools like Biocoach, simulation infrastructure , and adherence automation-enabling sustainable precision care delivery in cardiology and metabolic health.

About Genie Healthcare

Genie Healthcare is a national healthcare solutions provider offering comprehensive clinical staffing services and strategic implementation support for AI-driven health ventures as well as traditional healthcare facilities. With a mission to bridge human care and healthcare innovation, Genie empowers healthcare organizations to deploy next-generation models with experienced professionals trained for tomorrow's care environments.

Contact Information

Vin Foresta
Vice President
vin.foresta@geniehealthcare.com
855-888-7333

.

SOURCE: Genie Healthcare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/genie-healthcare-partners-with-and-invests-in-vizzhy-to-accelerate-th-1059169

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.