DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: IBAT Inhibitors Market Witnesses Strong Growth During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) Owing to the Rising Demand for Rare Cholestatic Liver Disease Therapies | DelveInsight

The market for IBAT inhibitors is projected to experience significant growth in the near future, fueled by the rising incidence of genetic disorders, a strong pipeline of clinical trials, and growing regulatory approvals. Leading companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen Pharma, Albireo, Takeda, and others are actively developing IBAT inhibitor therapies targeting conditions like PBC, PSC, ALGS, PFIC, and related diseases.

LAS VEGAS, Aug 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's IBAT Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), chronic constipation, biliary atresia, Alagille syndrome (ALGS), and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging IBAT inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM.

Key Takeaways from the IBAT Inhibitors Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of IBAT inhibitors in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), chronic constipation, biliary atresia, Alagille syndrome (ALGS), and others.

and others. Leading IBAT inhibitor companies, such as GlaxoSmithKline, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen, Albireo, and others, are developing novel IBAT inhibitors that can be available in the IBAT inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel IBAT inhibitors that can be available in the IBAT inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key IBAT inhibitors in the pipeline include Linerixibat, Volixibat, Ritivixibat, and others.

and others. In March 2025, Takeda announced that Japan's MHLW approved LIVMARLI Oral Solution 10 mg/mL for the treatment of pruritus associated with cholestasis in ALGS and PFIC.

announced that Japan's MHLW approved LIVMARLI Oral Solution 10 mg/mL for the treatment of pruritus associated with cholestasis in ALGS and PFIC. In November 2024, Ipsen announced data at the AASLD assessing the long-term efficacy and safety of patients treated with BYLVAY from two Phase III open-label extension studies in PFIC and ALGS.

announced data at the AASLD assessing the long-term efficacy and safety of patients treated with BYLVAY from two Phase III open-label extension studies in PFIC and ALGS. In October 2024, Mirum Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA granted a breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) to volixibat as a possible treatment for cholestatic pruritus in patients with PBC. Volixibat also received FTD from the FDA in 2016 for the treatment of NASH in patients with liver fibrosis.

IBAT Inhibitors Market Dynamics

The market dynamics for IBAT inhibitors are shaped by a confluence of factors, including rising prevalence of rare cholestatic liver diseases, growing awareness of pediatric liver disorders, and the increasing regulatory support for rare disease therapeutics. The approval of two key drugs, LIVMARLI and BYLVAY, by the US FDA and European regulatory authorities has not only validated the therapeutic mechanism but also catalyzed investment and R&D activity in this niche segment.

The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the unmet medical need in pediatric hepatology and the relatively limited competition within this orphan drug space. Both LIVMARLI and BYLVAY have demonstrated clinically meaningful reductions in pruritus and improvements in liver function biomarkers, supporting their adoption. Furthermore, these drugs benefit from orphan drug designation, which grants market exclusivity, reduced regulatory fees, and extended patent life, enhancing the commercial attractiveness for developers. Their use is currently being explored in additional indications, including biliary atresia and intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, which could further expand their market potential.

Despite the momentum, there are key challenges that could moderate growth. One is the high cost of therapy, which may limit access in markets with less robust healthcare reimbursement systems. Additionally, the rarity of target diseases necessitates specialized diagnostic capabilities and referral networks, which are underdeveloped in many regions. Market penetration in emerging economies remains limited, creating a disparity in treatment availability. Moreover, competition is expected to intensify as more players enter the space with either me-too IBAT inhibitors or gene therapy-based solutions aiming at disease modification.

IBAT Inhibitors Treatment Market

As of now, two IBAT inhibitors, LIVMARLI and BYLVAY (also marketed as KAYFANDA), have received regulatory approvals. LIVMARLI, an oral IBAT inhibitor available in both liquid and tablet forms, has been approved by the U.S. FDA for use in pediatric patients with cholestatic liver diseases. In the U.S., it is indicated for treating cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) aged three months and older, and in Europe for those aged two months and older. Additionally, it is approved in the U.S. for patients aged 12 months and older with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and in Europe for patients aged three months and above. The drug is currently being studied in the Phase III EXPAND trial to assess its potential in broader settings of cholestatic pruritus, with enrollment expected to conclude by 2026.

LIVMARLI has received Breakthrough Therapy designation in the U.S. for ALGS and PFIC2, and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for both ALGS and PFIC in the U.S. and Europe. Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) granted it ODD for anticipated indications in ALGS and PFIC in December 2022.

In April 2025, Mirum Pharmaceuticals announced FDA approval of a new tablet formulation of LIVMARLI for use in ALGS and PFIC, with commercial availability expected in June 2025 via the Mirum Access Plus program. Additionally, in November 2024, the company presented new clinical data on LIVMARLI at the AASLD Liver Meeting.

BYLVAY is a potent, once-daily IBAT inhibitor that works locally in the small intestine with limited systemic absorption. It is approved in the U.S. for treating pruritus in PFIC patients aged three months and older, where it benefits from orphan drug exclusivity. First launched in the U.S. in 2021 for PFIC, BYLVAY is supported by programs to facilitate patient access and support. In the EU, it is approved for PFIC in children aged six months and above and is available in over nine countries, with reimbursement in key markets such as Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Belgium.

In June 2023, the U.S. FDA approved BYLVAY for treating cholestatic pruritus in ALGS patients aged 12 months and older. Subsequently, in September 2024, the European Commission approved the drug, under the brand name KAYFANDA, under exceptional circumstances for treating cholestatic pruritus in ALGS in children aged six months and above.

Key Emerging IBAT Inhibitors and Companies

Key IBAT inhibitors in the pipeline include Volixibat (Mirum Pharmaceuticals), Linerixibat (GlaxoSmithKline), Ritivixibat (Ipsen/Albireo), and others.

Volixibat is an orally administered, minimally absorbed drug designed to specifically block the ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT). By inhibiting IBAT, it disrupts the enterohepatic circulation of bile acids, potentially lowering bile acid levels in the liver and bloodstream-offering a novel treatment strategy for adult cholestatic liver diseases. The drug is currently being tested in Phase IIb trials: the VISTAS study for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and the VANTAGE study for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

According to Mirum Pharmaceuticals' 2024 annual report, enrollment in the VISTAS study for PSC is expected to conclude in the second half of 2025, with top-line results anticipated in 2026. Enrollment for the VANTAGE study in PBC is projected to be completed in 2026. In November 2024, Mirum presented data on volixibat at the AASLD meeting.

Linerixibat, another IBAT inhibitor, is an orally administered therapy under development for managing cholestatic pruritus linked to PBC, a rare autoimmune liver disorder. By blocking the reabsorption of bile acids, linerixibat aims to tackle the underlying mechanism of itch in these patients. Both the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to linerixibat for this indication.

In November 2024, GSK reported positive top-line results from GLISTEN, its global Phase III trial assessing linerixibat in adults with PBC-related cholestatic pruritus. According to GSK's Q4 update, regulatory submissions in the U.S., Europe, and China are expected in the first half of 2025, followed by a U.S. regulatory decision and a Japan submission in the second half of the year. Regulatory decisions in Europe, Japan, and China are projected for 2026.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the IBAT inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the IBAT inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

IBAT Inhibitors Overview

IBAT inhibitors are typically taken orally, with most designed to remain in the gut and exhibit minimal absorption into the bloodstream. As a result, plasma levels often remain below detectable limits after either single or repeated dosing within the approved range. Nonetheless, newer IBAT inhibitors that are systemically absorbed are currently under development.

A key drawback of gut-restricted IBAT inhibitors is their reduced effectiveness in patients with complete or near-total biliary obstruction, where bile acids do not adequately reach the small intestine. This is especially a concern in children, as biliary atresia is the leading cause of cholestasis in this population. To address this, systemically active ASBT inhibitors have been created. ASBTs are also found in the proximal tubules of the kidneys, where they help reabsorb small amounts of bile acids filtered through the glomerulus.

IBAT Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The IBAT inhibitors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Cases in Selected Indications for IBAT Inhibitors

Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for IBAT Inhibitors

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for IBAT Inhibitors

IBAT Inhibitors Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 IBAT Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), chronic constipation, biliary atresia, Alagille syndrome (ALGS), and others Key IBAT Inhibitors Companies GlaxoSmithKline, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen, Albireo, Takeda, Ipsen Pharma, and others Key IBAT Inhibitors Linerixibat, Volixibat, Ritivixibat, LIVMARLI, BYLVAY/KAYFANDA, and others

Scope of the IBAT Inhibitors Market Report

IBAT Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: IBAT Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies

IBAT Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies IBAT Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging IBAT Inhibitor Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging IBAT Inhibitor Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, IBAT Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology Market Forecast Methodology of IBAT Inhibitors 6 IBAT Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2025 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2025 6.4 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2034 7 IBAT Inhibitor: Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 The potential of IBAT inhibitors in Different Indications 7.3 Clinical Applications of IBAT Inhibitors 8 Target Patient Pool 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 8.3.1 Total Cases in Selected Indications for IBAT Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.3.2 Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for IBAT Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.3.3 Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for IBAT Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Marketed Drugs 9.1 Key Competitors 9.2 LIVMARLI (maralixibat chloride): Mirum Pharmaceuticals 9.2.1 Product Description 9.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 9.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 9.2.4 Clinical Development 9.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 9.2.6 Analyst Views 10 Emerging Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 Volixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals 10.2.1 Drug Description 10.2.2 Others Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst's View 10.3 Linerixibat: GlaxoSmithKline List of drugs to be continued in the final report... 11 IBAT Inhibitor: the 7MM Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 11.2.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebates 11.2.2 Pricing Trends 11.2.3 Analogue Assessment 11.2.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes 11.3 Market Outlook 11.4 Attribute Analysis 11.5 Total Market Size of IBAT Inhibitor in the 7MM 11.6 The US Market Size 11.6.1 Total Market Size of IBAT Inhibitor in the US 11.6.2 Market Size of IBAT Inhibitors by Indication in the United States 11.6.3 Market Size of IBAT Inhibitor by Therapies in the US 11.7 EU4 and the UK Market Size 11.8 Japan Market Size 11 Unmet Needs 12 SWOT Analysis 13 KOL Views 14 Market Access and Reimbursement 14.1 The US 14.2 EU4 and the UK 14.3 Japan 15 Acronyms and Abbreviations 16 Bibliography 17 Report Methodology

