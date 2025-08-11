Telecom Argentina S.A. Announces Consolidated Results for the First Half and Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

Market Cap (NYSE:TEO): US$ 4,346.14 million1

Note: 1H25 figures include the effects of the adoption of inflationary accounting in accordance with IAS 29. Therefore, comments regarding 1H25 results and changes in 1H24 results mentioned in this press release correspond to "restated for inflation" or "constant" figures. The comments corresponding to the consolidated results for 1H25 include the results of Telefónica Móviles Argentina ("TMA") for the four-month period from March 1 to June 30, 2025 , unless otherwise specified.

For analysis purposes, it is important to highlight that the comparative results (June 2024) reflect the year-over-year effect of inflation through June 2025, which reached 39.4%. Additionally, the consolidated results for 1H25 include four months of contributions from TMA , which were not present in the comparative period 1H24.

During 1H25, consolidated revenues totaled P$3,357,004 million. Service revenues reached P$3,160,986 million in 1H25, with the following breakdown: Telecom (excluding TMA): +3.8% vs. 1H24 (vs. -11.7% in real terms in 1H24 vs. 1H23). TMA: +7.5% vs. 1H24. It is worth noting that Telecom does not determine TMA's commercial or pricing policies. Consolidated: +44.2% vs. 1H24, including four months of TMA revenues not present in the comparative consolidated period (1H24).

During 1H25, the customer base in Argentina showed positive evolution: Telecom (excluding TMA): Although total mobile accesses declined by 1.3%, reaching 20.9 million, postpaid accesses grew by 1.1%. Pay TV subscribers also increased, totaling 3.2 million in the period (+71 thousand or +2.3% vs. 1H24). Lastly, the fixed broadband segment registered a 1.5% increase in the customer base, totaling 4.1 million accesses (+60 thousand vs. 1H24). TMA: Total mobile accesses (including M2M) reached 19.3 million (+464 thousand or +2.5% vs. 1H24). Meanwhile, fixed broadband accesses totaled 1.6 million (+90 thousand or +6.0% vs. 1H24). Lastly, pay TV subscribers amounted to 0.4 million in the same period (-27 thousand or -6.1% vs. 1H24).

During 1H25, consolidated Operating Income before Depreciation, Amortization, and Impairment of Fixed Assets ("Operating Income before D, A & I") totaled P$1,007,153 million (+45.9% vs 1H24, due to the contribution of 4 months of TMA), resulting in a consolidated margin of 30.0% (+0.3 p.p. vs 1H24). Telecom's margin (excluding TMA) was 32.5% (+2.8 p.p. vs 1H24).

During 1H25, the Company recorded a consolidated net loss of P$75,554 million (vs. a profit of P$1,197,930 million in 1H24). This was mainly due to a loss recorded in net financial results (vs. a gain in 1H24), partially offset by stronger operating results and a lower income tax loss.

Consolidated CAPEX (excluding additions from rights of use) represented 14.3% of consolidated revenues in 1H25.

Consolidated Net Financial Debt totaled P$4,029,971 million as of June 30, 2025, increasing in real terms (+38.2% in constant currency vs. December 31, 2024). This increase was mainly driven by the financing obtained for the acquisition of TMA.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Telecom Argentina S.A. ("Telecom Argentina", "Telecom" or the "Company") - (NYSE:TEO)(BYMA:TECO2), announced today a consolidated Net Loss of P$75,554 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025. The consolidated Net Loss attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to P$83,792 million.

(in million P$ adjusted by inflation, except where noted)* IAS 29 IAS 29 As of June 30, As of June 30, 2025 2024 ? $ ? % Consolidated Revenues 3,357,004 2,324,104 1,032,900 44.4 % Consolidated Operating Income before D, A & I 1,007,153 690,258 316,895 45.9 % Consolidated Operating Income (loss) 176,027 (86,575 ) 262,602 - Consolidated Net Income (loss) before income tax expense (41,081 ) 1,701,945 (1,743,026 ) -102.4 % Consolidated Net Income (loss) attributable to Controlling Company (83,792 ) 1,187,416 (1,271,208 ) -107.1 % Consolidated Shareholders' equity attributable to Controlling Company 6,224,353 6,462,808 (238,455 ) -3.7 % Consolidated Net Financial Debt (4,029,971 ) (3,052,220 ) (977,751 ) 32.0 % Consolidated Investments in PP&E, intangible assets & rights of use assets ** 220,409 226,835 (6,426 ) -2.8 % Telecom Fixed lines in service (in thousand lines) *** 2,728 2,755 (27 ) -1.0 % Mobile customers (in thousand) 23,594 23,629 (35 ) -0.1 % Personal (Argentina) 20,935 21,212 (278 ) -1.3 % N??cleo (Paraguay) -including Wimax customers- 2,660 2,417 243 10.0 % Broadband accesses in Argentina (in thousand) 4,111 4,051 60 1.5 % Pay TV Subscribers (Includes Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay - in thousand) 3,396 3,335 62 1.9 % Average Revenue per user (ARPU) Mobile Services (in P$ - Restated by inflation) 7,444.0 6,613.4 830.6 12.6 % Average Revenue per user (ARPU) Broadband (in P$ - Restated by inflation) 23,755.4 22,354.9 1,400.5 6.3 % Average Revenue per user (ARPU) Pay TV (in P$ - Restated by inflation) 16,297.1 15,473.0 824.1 5.3 % Telefónica Móviles Argentina (TMA) Fixed lines in service (in thousand lines) *** 2,118 2,173 (55 ) -2.5 % Mobile customers (in thousand) 19,272 18,807 464 2.5 % Prepaid + Postpaid (excluding M2M) 16,513 16,336 177 1.1 % Machine-to-machine (M2M) 2,759 2,472 287 11.6 % Broadband accesses (in thousand) 1,586 1,496 90 6.0 % Pay TV Subscribers (in thousand) 409 435 (27 ) -6.1 % Average Revenue per user (ARPU) Mobile Services (in P$ - Restated by inflation) 7,187.7 6,602.7 585.0 8.9 % Average Revenue per user (ARPU) Broadband (in P$ - Restated by inflation) 21,410.5 18,527.4 2,883.1 15.6 % Average Revenue per user (ARPU) Pay TV (in P$ - Restated by inflation) 20,421.3 16,062.1 4,359.2 27.1 %

* Figures may not add up due to rounding.

** In constant currency - includes additions from rights of use as of June 30, 2025 for P$92,053 million and as of June 30, 2024 for P$127,366 million.

*** Telecom figures include IP telephony lines, which totaled approximately 2.05 million and 1.69 million as of June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. TMA figures include IP telephony lines, which totaled approximately 1.50 million and 1.35 million as of June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

****ARPUs in constant currency as of June 30, 2025, were calculated by applying the corresponding average inflation index to the historical ARPU of each segment.

Comparative figures for the previous fiscal year have been restated by inflation so that the resulting information is presented in terms of the current measurement unit as of June 30, 2025.

The following table shows the evolution of the national consumer price index (National CPI - according to INDEC's official statistics) as of December 31, 2024, and as of June 30, 2024 and 2025:

As of June 30, 2024 As of December 31, 2024 As of June 30, 2025 Annual 271.5% 117.8% 39.4% 3-month cumulative (since March) 18.6% n/a 6.0%

During 1H25, consolidated revenues reached P$3,357,004 million, with consolidated service revenues totaling P$3,160,986 million.

In 1H25, consolidated service revenue performance showed an improvement relative to inflation, as described as follows:

Telecom (excluding TMA): +3.8% vs. 1H24 (vs. -11.7% in real terms in 1H24 vs. 1H23).

TMA: +7.5% vs. 1H24. It is worth noting that Telecom does not determine TMA's commercial or pricing policies.

Consolidated: +44.2% vs. 1H24, including four months of TMA revenues not present in the comparative consolidated period (1H24).

Consolidated Revenues

Mobile Services

As of June 30, 2025, total subscribers of Telecom (excluding TMA) in Argentina and Paraguay reached 23.6 million, while TMA subscribers totaled 19.3 million. In 1H25, consolidated mobile service revenues amounted to P$1,604,897 million (+P$667,424 million or +71.2% vs. 1H24), positioning mobile services as the Company's main business in terms of service revenues (representing 50.8% and 42.8% of service revenues in 1H25 and 1H24, respectively). Mobile internet revenues accounted for 98% and 93% of total mobile service revenues in 1H25 and 1H24, respectively. Excluding the impact of TMA's consolidation in mobile service revenues, the 10.2% increase for Telecom (excluding TMA) was mainly driven by a higher ARPU.

Mobile Services in Argentina

As of June 30, 2025, Telecom's mobile subscribers in Argentina (excluding TMA) totaled approximately 20.9 million (-278 thousand or -1.3% vs. 1H24). During 1H25, the full impact of the change in the disconnection policy for prepaid lines due to inactivity-implemented in July 2024-was recorded. This change reduced the number of days without top-ups required for line deactivation and largely explains the 2.8% decline in the prepaid base. Meanwhile, the postpaid base increased by 1.1% vs. 1H24. As of June 30, 2025, postpaid accesses represented 39% of total mobile accesses.

As of June 30, 2025, TMA's mobile subscribers totaled approximately 19.3 million (+464 thousand or +2.5% vs. 1H24), including M2M-type accesses totaling 2.8 million (+287 thousand or +11.6%). The postpaid base increased by 3.1% vs. 1H24, while the prepaid base grew by 1.9%. As of June 30, 2025, postpaid accesses represented 48% of total mobile accesses. TMA's average monthly churn stood at 1.6% in 1H25 (vs. 2.0% average in 1H24).

In 1H25, consolidated mobile service revenues in Argentina reached P$1,532,029 million (+P$684,175 million or +80.7% vs. 1H24). This increase was primarily driven by the consolidation of TMA's results in 1H25, which totaled P$572,126 million. Excluding the impact of TMA's consolidation, the growth was mainly attributable to a 12.6% real increase in ARPU.

The average monthly revenue per user ("ARPU") for Telecom (excluding TMA) was P$7,444.0 in 1H25 (+12.6% in real terms vs. 1H24). The effect of restatement to the current measuring unit as of June 30, 2025 included in ARPU amounted to P$375.3 and P$2,514.6 in 1H25 and 1H24, respectively. Average monthly churn stood at 2.1% in 1H25 (vs. 1.6% average in 1H24).

The average monthly revenue per user ("ARPU") for TMA was P$7,187.7 in 1H25 (+8.9% in real terms vs. 1H24). The effect of restatement to the current measuring unit as of June 30, 2025 included in ARPU amounted to P$367.2 and P$2,551.2 in 1H25 and 1H24, respectively.

Personal in Paraguay ("Núcleo")

As of June 30, 2025, Núcleo's subscriber base totaled 2.7 million, increasing 10.1% compared to 1H24. Of the total accesses, 72% corresponded to the prepaid segment and 28% to the postpaid segment, whereas as of June 30, 2024, prepaid accesses represented 74% and postpaid accesses 26%. Average monthly churn stood at 2.3% in 1H25 vs. 2.6% in 1H24.

During 1H25, mobile service revenues in Paraguay reached P$72,868 million, decreasing in real terms (-P$16,751 million vs. 1H24). This decline was driven by a reduction in ARPU, measured in constant pesos, partially offset by the appreciation of the guaraní against the Argentine peso and by growth in the customer base.

Internet Services

Consolidated internet service revenues reached P$744,556 million in 1H25, growing in real terms (+P$161,678 million or +27.7% vs. 1H24). Telecom's subscriber base (excluding TMA) reached 4.1 million subscribers (+60 thousand or +1.5% vs. 1H24) during 1H25. The monthly churn rate for internet services stood at 1.2% and 1.9% as of June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

The revenue increase was mainly driven by the consolidation of TMA's results in 1H25, which totaled P$131,955 million. Excluding the impact of TMA's consolidation, the 5.1% increase for Telecom (excluding TMA) was primarily due to higher ARPU and subscriber growth.

TMA's subscriber base reached 1.6 million (+90 thousand or +6.0% vs. 1H24) during 1H25. The average monthly churn rate for internet services as of June 30, 2025 was 2.0% (vs. 1.8% in 1H24).

In 1H25, Telecom's broadband ARPU (excluding TMA), expressed in constant currency as of June 30, 2025, reached P$23,755.4 (+6.3% in real terms vs. 1H24). The effect of restatement to current measurement units as of June 30, 2025 included in ARPU amounted to P$1,216.4 and P$8,483.1 for 1H25 and 1H24, respectively.

Additionally, in 1H25, TMA's broadband ARPU, expressed in constant currency as of June 30, 2025, reached P$21,410.5 (+15.6% in real terms vs. 1H24). The effect of restatement to current measurement units as of June 30, 2025 included in ARPU amounted to P$1,093.8 and P$7,158.8 for 1H25 and 1H24, respectively.

As of June 30, 2025, accesses with internet speeds of 100 Mbps or higher represented 92% of the total subscriber base (vs. 86% as of June 30, 2024).

Cable TV Services

Consolidated revenues from cable television services reached P$386,699 million in 1H25 (+P$47,827 million or +14.1% vs. 1H24). The number of TV subscribers for Telecom (excluding TMA) , including Uruguay and Paraguay, totaled 3.4 million (+62 thousand or +1.9% vs. 1H24). TV subscribers for TMA amounted to 0.4 million (-27 thousand or -6.1% vs. 1H24).

The positive revenue variation in Argentina was mainly driven by the consolidation of TMA's results in 1H25, which contributed P$34,110 million. Excluding the impact of TMA's consolidation, the 4.0% increase for Telecom (excluding TMA) was primarily due to a 5.3% increase in ARPU and a 1.9% growth in the customer base compared to 1H24.

The subscriber base in Argentina for Telecom (excluding TMA) reached 3.2 million accesses as of June 30, 2025, reflecting a 2.3% increase vs. 1H24. This growth was supported by Flow Full and Flow Flex products, the latter being fully digital (no decoder or installation required). Of this customer base, 1.6 million were subscribed to Flow, and Premium subscriptions totaled 1.2 million as of 1H25, increasing 2.1% vs. 1H24.

Flow continues to strengthen its positioning in the entertainment segment, enhancing customer experience through services such as the recent launch of Flow+ (a flexible entertainment offering that includes two interchangeable subscriptions every 30 days among Pack Fútbol, HBO, Disney+ Premium, and Universal+, all under a single plan).

The monthly TV ARPU for Telecom (excluding TMA), expressed in constant currency as of June 30, 2025, reached P$16,297.1 in 1H25 (+5.3% in real terms vs. 1H24). The inflation adjustment effect included in ARPU amounted to P$435.5 and P$5,746.3 for 1H25 and 1H24, respectively.

Meanwhile, the monthly TV ARPU for TMA, expressed in constant currency as of June 30, 2025, reached P$20,421.3 in 1H25 (+27.1% in real terms vs. 1H24). The inflation adjustment effect included in ARPU amounted to P$1,043.2 and P$6,206.2 for 1H25 and 1H24, respectively.

The average monthly churn rate for cable TV was 1.5% for Telecom (excluding TMA) as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.8% as of June 30, 2024. For TMA, churn stood at 4.0% and 3.3% as of June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Fixed Telephony and Data Services

Consolidated revenues from fixed voice and data services reached P$394,652 million in 1H25 (+P$86,097 million or +27.9% vs. 1H24).

The variation in Argentina is mainly explained by the consolidation of TMA's results in 1H25, which amounted to P$147,177 million.

The real-term decline of 19.8% in the fixed voice and data segment for Telecom (excluding TMA) is primarily due to the evolution of the exchange rate lagging behind inflation, in a context where most data segment contracts are indexed to the exchange rate. Additionally, fixed voice revenues increased below inflation, and the segment also experienced a decline in its customer base.

Telecom's fixed telephony customer base (excluding TMA) totaled 2.7 million in 1H25, of which 2.0 million correspond to IP line customers. TMA's telephony customer base reached 2.1 million, with 1.5 million being IP line customers.

Other Service Revenues

Consolidated revenues from other service revenues, which primarily include revenues related to fintech services, billing and collection services on behalf of third parties, administrative fees, and advertising space sales, among others, reached P$30,182 million (+P$5,448 million or +22.0% vs. 1H24).

The main variation was driven by the increase in fintech services in Argentina, primarily due to the growth in usage of the Personal Pay digital wallet and the rise in the number of users, which reached 4.2 million in 1H25 vs. 2.9 million in 1H24.

Revenues from equipment sales

Consolidated equipment sales revenues totaled P$196,018 million (+P$64,426 million or +49.0% vs. 1H24). This variation was mainly driven by the consolidation of TMA's results in 1H25, which amounted to P$72,266 million, while equipment sales for Telecom (excluding TMA) declined by 6.0% in real terms.

Consolidated Operating Costs

Consolidated Operating Costs including Depreciation, Amortization and Impairment of Fixed Assets amounted to P$3,180,977 million in 1H25 (+P$770,298 million or +32.0% vs. 1H24).

Excluding Depreciation, Amortization and Impairment of Fixed Assets, consolidated operating costs increased by P$716,005 million or 43.8% in real terms during the same period. Operating costs for 1H25 include P$730,835 million, corresponding to the consolidation of TMA.

The cost breakdown was as follows:

Labor costs and severance payments totaled P$803,339 million in 1H25 (+P$253,405 million or +46.1% vs. 1H24). The increase was mainly driven by the consolidation of TMA's results in 1H25, which contributed P$252,997 million. Total headcount reached 19,469 employees as of June 30, 2025.

Interconnection and transmission costs, which also include roaming, correspondent services, and line and circuit rentals, amounted to P$94,450 million in 1H25 (+P$20,065 million or +27.0% vs. 1H24). The increase was mainly driven by the consolidation of TMA's results in 1H25, which contributed P$52,568 million. Excluding the impact of TMA's consolidation, the decrease was primarily due to optimization in the use of links and sites and lower traffic volumes.

Fees for services, maintenance, and materials: P$425,083 million in 1H25 (+P$105,849 million or +33.2% vs. 1H24). The increase was mainly driven by the consolidation of TMA's results in 1H25, which contributed P$121,613 million. Excluding the impact of TMA's consolidation, the decrease was mainly due to improved efficiencies, with lower maintenance and material costs and reduced service fees compared to 1H24.

Taxes, fees, and regulatory charges: P$289,138 million (+P$108,836 million or +60.4% vs. 1H24). Regulatory costs in 1H25 include P$92,523 million corresponding to TMA.

Commissions and advertising (agents, collection commissions, and other fees): Charges totaled P$182,714 million in 1H25 (+P$61,886 million or +51.2% vs. 1H24). The increase was mainly driven by the consolidation of TMA's results in 1H25, which contributed P$58,241 million.

Cost of equipment sold totaled P$147,926 million in 1H25 (+P$44,968 million or +43.7% vs. 1H24). This variation was mainly driven by the consolidation of TMA's results in 1H25, which contributed P$53,751 million.

Programming and content costs: P$163,277 million (+P$33,077 million or +25.4% vs. 1H24). Programming and content costs in 1H25 include P$18,243 million corresponding to TMA.

Other costs totaled P$243,924 million (+P$87,919 million or +56.4% vs. 1H24), including bad debt expenses which amounted to P$66,223 million (+P$17,031 million or +34.6% vs. 1H24). Bad debt expenses in 1H25 include P$20,924 million corresponding to TMA. The charge for bad debt continued to show a favorable trend: it represented 2.0% of total revenues as of June 30, 2025 (vs. 2.1% in 1H24). Other operating costs, which include litigation and contingency charges, energy and other utilities, insurance, rentals, and internet capacity, among others, amounted to P$177,701 million (+P$70,888 million or +66.4% vs. 1H24). TMA's contribution to 1H25 totaled P$59,975 million.

Depreciation, amortization, and impairment of fixed assets: totaled P$831,126 million (+P$54,293 million or +7.0% vs. 1H24). The charge for the period includes P$196,700 million corresponding to the consolidation of TMA and reflects the impact of amortizations from additions after June 30, 2024, partially offset by the effect of assets that reached the end of their useful life after that date.

Net Financial Results

Net financial results (including financial debt costs and other net financial results) showed a consolidated loss of P$215,364 million in 1H25 (vs. a gain of P$1,792,664 million in 1H24). This variation was mainly driven by:

In millions of $ 1H25 1H24 ? $ Exchange differences (71,786 ) 1,952,666 (2,024,452 ) RECPAM 61,065 108,005 (46,940 ) Fair value gains/(losses) on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (30,730 ) (21,020 ) (9,710 ) Remeasurement in borrowings* 1,533 (103,189 ) 104,722 Net interest (110,485 ) (62,601 ) (47,884 ) Others (64,961 ) (81,197 ) 16,236 Total (215,364 ) 1,792,664 (2,008,028 )

*Related to Notes issued in UVA

The variation in consolidated net financial results in 1H25 was mainly explained by a higher loss from foreign exchange differences, measured in real terms, of P$2,024,452 million. This was driven by inflation of 15.1% versus a 16.8% appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Argentine peso (vs. inflation of 79.8% and a 12.8% appreciation of the U.S. dollar in 1H24). Additionally, there were higher financial debt interest expenses of P$56,856 million due to increased borrowing, partially offset by higher gains from loan adjustments of P$104,722 million, resulting from the maturity of UVA-denominated notes, which reduced the outstanding principal balance and, consequently, the associated financial charges.

Income Tax

Telecom's income tax includes the following effects:

the current income tax, determined based on the current tax legislation applicable to Telecom, the effect of applying the deferred tax method with respect to temporary differences determined by comparing our asset and liability valuation according to tax and financial accounting criteria which includes the effect of the income tax inflation adjustment.

Consolidated income tax resulted in a loss of P$34,473 million in 1H25 (vs. a loss of P$504,015 million in 1H24). Current income tax losses amounted to P$223,343 million in 1H25 (vs. a loss of P$7,721 million in 1H24), while the effect of deferred income tax in 1H25 was a gain of P$188,870 million (vs. a loss of P$496,294 million in 1H24).

Consolidated Net Financial Debt

As of June 30, 2025, our net financial debt (cash, cash equivalents - net of Client Funds - plus financial investments and financial NDF* minus loans) is negative and amounted to P$4,029,971 million, which represents an increase of P$1,113,767 when compared to the net financial debt as of December 31, 2024, restated by inflation. This increase was mainly driven by the financing obtained for the acquisition of TMA.

* Contemplates rate swaps and NDF (non-delivery forwards) agreements.

Investments in PP&E, intangible assets and rights of use assets

As of June 30, 2025, consolidated CAPEX (additions of PP&E and intangible assets) totaled P$481,189 million (+53.7% vs. 1H24). Including additions from rights of use, total investments amounted to P$573,242 million, of which P$132,492 million correspond to TMA.

The investments were focused on:

Expansion of both fixed and mobile data services to improve transmission and access speed offered to customers, the deployment of 4G coverage and capacity, and continued expansion of 5G to support mobile internet growth and enhance service quality.

Deployment and modernization of 4G mobile access sites to improve coverage and increase mobile network capacity. The 4G/LTE rollout reached 98% population coverage. According to the latest benchmark conducted by Ookla in June 2025, our mobile network customers with access to our 4G network experienced improved service quality, reaching average speeds of 86 Mbps, compared to 55 Mbps in the same period in 2024.

During the first months of 2025, we continued expanding our 5G network with the addition of 218 sites.

Additionally, we continued deploying mobile site connectivity to improve quality and capacity by replacing radio links with high-capacity fiber optic connections.

Relevant financial events of the period

TAX Matters - TMA

On May 15, 2025, our subsidiary Telefónica Móviles Argentina S.A. (TMA) paid P$83,070,480,057 to the tax authorities in respect of taxes and compensatory interest arising from its acquisition by Telecom Argentina on February 24, 2025. This payment was made because the two-year period required by tax regulations for the merger by absorption of Telefónica Argentina S.A. (TASA) into TMA to be considered tax-free had not yet elapsed.

International Notes Issuance - Clase 24

A key milestone in the first half of the year was the successful international issuance of Class 24 Notes by the Company in May, totaling US$800 million. Details are as follows:

Class Currency Principal Nominal Amount Issue Date Maturity Date Principal Amortization Interest Rate Interest Payment (in millions) 24 US$ 800 May 28, 2025 May 28, 2033 50% on May 28, 2032 50% on May 28, 2033 9,25% (9,5% Yield*) Semiannual

* Issue price: 98.682% of the Notes' Nominal Value

Bank Loans - TMA Acquisition

On May 29, 2025, the Company applied the proceeds from the Class 24 Notes to: (i) Prepay US$650 million in principal and US$0.3 million in interest under the Syndicated Loan (equivalent to P$782,177 million in constant currency as of June 30, 2025) and, (ii) Prepay US$134 million in principal and US$0.1 million in interest under the Bilateral Loan (equivalent to P$161,002 million in constant currency as of June 30, 2025). As of June 30, the remaining balance of these loans totaled P$433,897 million.

Entity Currency Initial Principal Amount Residual Principal Amount Maturity Date Principal Amortization Interest Rate Applicable Margin Interest Payment (in millions) (in millions) Syndicated (1) US$ 970 320 02/2029 Bullet at maturity Variable: SOFR 3M Between 4.00% -7.00% Quarterly Bilateral (2) US$ 200 66 Between 02/2028 -02/2030 Semiannual from 02/2028 Variable: SOFR 3M 4.00% Quarterly

(1) Syndicated Loan granted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., Deutsche Bank AG London Branch, and Banco Santander S.A.

(2) Bilateral Loan granted by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Argentina) S.A.U.

Regulatory Matters - TMA Acquisition

On June 19, 2025, the Company was notified of a Resolution issued by the Secretary of Industry and Commerce, through which it was informed of the Technical Report issued by the CNDC, considered as the preliminary objection report under Article 14 of Law No. 27,442.

This report does not constitute a final decision nor the imposition of sanctions, but rather a formal stage of the proceeding that enables the parties to exercise their right to defense, submit responses, or propose commitments to mitigate potential anticompetitive effects.

Accordingly, pursuant to the aforementioned resolution, the Secretary of Industry and Commerce granted a 15-day period for the Company to submit any comments it deemed appropriate regarding the preliminary objection report and/or, if deemed suitable, to offer potential remedies. To that end, a special hearing was also convened, the date of which will be set by the CNDC in due course.

The Company believes that the aforementioned objection report was issued and notified prematurely, at an early stage of the process, without having all the necessary information and without the full completion of the approval stages established under the competition law. In this regard, the Company disagrees with the preliminary conclusions set forth in the report and has focused on analyzing all the statements made by the CNDC therein, as well as preparing all relevant submissions and technical data in response (including information included in the F2 form, which was recently submitted and is pending review by the CNDC).

On August 5, 2025, the Company responded in a timely and proper manner to the transfer of the Preliminary Objection Report issued by the CNDC. Along with this submission, and without this being interpreted in any way as an acknowledgment that the transaction raises a competition defense issue, the Company expressed its willingness to assume possible commitments that address the provisional concerns outlined in the Preliminary Objection Report which, if accepted by the CNDC and implemented by the Company, could constitute feasible remedies to such concerns.

The Company estimates that, under reasonable and normal market conditions, none of these proposed remedies would have a significant adverse effect on the Company's business nor impair its ability to meet its financial obligations.

For further information, refer to Note 16 of the financial statements as of June 30, 2025.

Relevant events after June 30, 2025

Local Notes Issuance - Class 25 and 26

Class Currency Principal Nominal Amount Issue Date Maturity Date Principal Amortization Interest Rate Interest Payment (in millions) 5 US$ 50.5 07/2025 07/2027 Bullet at maturity 7.50% Quarterly 26 P$ 57,961.8 07/2025 07/2026 Bullet at maturity TAMAR + 4% Quarterly

Tap of International Notes - Class 24

In July 2025, the Company successfully reopened its Class 24 Notes for an amount of US$200 million, increasing the outstanding amount of the Notes to US$1,000 million. The placement achieved a yield of 8.80%, lower than that obtained in the original issuance.

Class Currency Principal Nominal Amount Issue Date Maturity Date Principal Amortization Interest Rate Interest Payment (in millions) Additional 24 US$ 200 July 29, 2025 May 28, 2033 - 50% on May 28, 2032

- 50% on May 28, 2033 9.25% (8.80% yield*) Semiannual

*Issue price: 102.369% of the Notes' Nominal Value

As of June 30, 2025, Telecom Argentina owns 2,153,688,011 issued and outstanding shares.

