Sheffield, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - Statement Limousine, LLC, a leading luxury transportation provider in Northern Ohio, has announced the acquisition of CT Limo, a respected name in Cleveland-area chauffeured services. This move significantly expands Statement Limousine's operational reach and client base, positioning the company for further growth in a dynamic and competitive industry.

Founded in 2016 and operating 24/7, Statement Limousine has earned a reputation for precision and reliability in luxury transportation. The integration of CT Limo, which has served more than 10,000 clients, marks an essential step in expanding coverage across Northeast Ohio. The acquisition brings together two service-focused teams under a unified standard of excellence, ensuring operational continuity and enhanced client support throughout the region.

Statement Limousine Expands Northeast Ohio Presence

"This acquisition aligns with our mission to provide safe, reliable, and luxurious transportation while extending our reach in Cleveland and Akron," said Karl Guenther, CEO of Statement Limousine. "We are excited to welcome CT Limo and Cleveland Taxi Limo clients into our fold, where they can continue to expect premium service and personal attention."

Clients across the region will benefit from improved access to professional Cleveland Limo Service backed by expanded resources and a unified fleet. The combined teams will deliver each experience with precision, care, and customer-focused attention. New clients are encouraged to explore service options and conveniently request a quote by visiting the company's website.

With a modern fleet that includes sedans, stretch limousines, and executive buses, Statement Limousine continues to support a wide range of transportation needs. Beyond its core offerings, the company also provides specialized services such as Golf Tours, Bachelor and Bachelorette Party Transportation, Holiday Lights Tours, and Sunday Funday outings-each designed to enhance group experiences with comfort and reliability.

Statement Limousine operates with integrity, responsibility, and inclusivity. Its environmental awareness, adherence to safety protocols, and commitment to compliance are the cornerstones of its continued success. The acquisition of CT Limo strengthens the company's standing in Northern Ohio and reflects its continued investment in delivering dependable, professional transportation for every occasion.

About Statement Limousine

Statement Limousine, LLC is a luxury transportation provider based in Sheffield Village, Ohio. The company provides professional chauffeured services throughout the Greater Cleveland area, including solutions for weddings, corporate events, airport transfers, and leisure outings. With a versatile fleet and a commitment to safety, respect, and efficiency, Statement Limousine remains a trusted provider for individual and group transportation throughout Northern Ohio.

