Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - Paradigm Gold Corporation (TSXV: PDQ) ("Paradigm Gold" or the "Company") reports that it will hold an Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on September 17, 2025 at 10:00am at the Company's offices. The last meeting, having been held on December 18, 2023, results in non-compliance with applicable corporate law and TSX Venture Exchange requirements to hold an AGM within 15 months following the previous AGM. Details regarding the AGM will be provided in the management information circular of the Company to be provided to shareholders.

The Company's flagship property is the 100% owned, Swift-Katie Cu-Au project, located in the Golden Arc, BC, with year-round access, excellent infrastructure and with its claims in good standing until 2027. With over $3.5M spent to date, Paradigm Gold has identified, permitted high quality drill ready, Cu and Au targets over a 500m wide x 2,500m strike-length. Subject to funding, a Phase II surface and drill program is planned for Q3/Q4 2025.

About Paradigm Gold

With an experienced management and exploration team having a history of success throughout North America, Paradigm Gold is aggressively pursuing quality projects to increase shareholder value. Currently, the Company's flagship property is the 100% owned, Swift-Katie Cu/Au project, located in the Golden Arc, BC, with year-round access and excellent infrastructure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Lawrence Page, K.C."

Lawrence Page, K.C., Chairman and Director, Paradigm Gold Corporation

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Paradigm Gold Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262144

SOURCE: Paradigm Gold Corporation