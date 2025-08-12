Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.08.2025
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
12.08.2025 06:36 Uhr
Bybit Web3 Lists Eight New Tokens, Supports Direct Trading with USDT, USDC, SOL, BBSOL

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the listing of eight new tokens on its all-new Bybit Web3 platform, expanding users' access to on-chain opportunities.

Bybit Web3 Lists Eight New Tokens, Supports Direct Trading with USDT, USDC, SOL, BBSOL

The newly listed tokens are:

  • Ava AI (AVA)
  • TROLL (TROLL)
  • The Spirit of Gambling (Tokabu)
  • Housecoin (House)
  • unstable coin (USDUC)
  • Uranus (URANUS)
  • PYTHIA (PYTHIA)
  • Illusion of Life (SPARK)

Bybit Web3: Efficient Integration

With the new Bybit Web3, users do not need to juggle multiple external wallets, top up gas tokens, or navigate clunky DeFi interfaces. Users can now buy and sell these tokens directly using USDT, USDC, SOL, or BBSOL from their Unified Trading Account (UTA) - instantly, securely, and without any setup hassle.

Proceeds from token sales are automatically credited to the user's UTA, ensuring a seamless flow of liquidity between centralized and decentralized markets.

This efficient integration delivers the speed and convenience of a centralized exchange combined with the innovation and opportunities of Web3.

Bybit Web3 already supports a growing roster of trending Solana-based assets, giving traders access to early-stage projects and emerging market opportunities.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748491/image_5029441_4199427.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-web3-lists-eight-new-tokens-supports-direct-trading-with-usdt-usdc-sol-bbsol-302527230.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
