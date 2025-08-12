The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 12.08.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 12.08.2025Aktien1 CA00810E2087 Aether Global Innovations Corp.2 US63008J8844 NanoVibronix Inc.Anleihen1 AU3CB0324762 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.2 US55336VCC28 MPLX L.P.3 BE0312815872 Belgien, Königreich4 CH1471403779 Swisscom AG5 CH1471403761 Swisscom AG6 US912810UM89 United States of America7 US15189TBQ94 CenterPoint Energy Inc.8 US19260QAJ67 Coinbase Global Inc.9 USU57634AB04 Match Group Holdings II LLC10 US724479AR14 Pitney-Bowes Inc.