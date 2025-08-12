The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 12.08.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 12.08.2025
Aktien
1 CA00810E2087 Aether Global Innovations Corp.
2 US63008J8844 NanoVibronix Inc.
Anleihen
1 AU3CB0324762 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.
2 US55336VCC28 MPLX L.P.
3 BE0312815872 Belgien, Königreich
4 CH1471403779 Swisscom AG
5 CH1471403761 Swisscom AG
6 US912810UM89 United States of America
7 US15189TBQ94 CenterPoint Energy Inc.
8 US19260QAJ67 Coinbase Global Inc.
9 USU57634AB04 Match Group Holdings II LLC
10 US724479AR14 Pitney-Bowes Inc.
