ForFarmers N.V.: Change in composition of the Supervisory Board of ForFarmers

Lochem, 12 August 2025

Change in composition of the Supervisory Board of ForFarmers

ForFarmers today announces that Erwin Wunnekink, member of the Supervisory Board, has decided to step down from his position as of 1 November 2025. Mr Wunnekink has indicated that he will pursue a new professional opportunity elsewhere, which is not compatible with his role on the Supervisory Board of ForFarmers.

"It is unfortunate that Erwin Wunnekink will leave ForFarmers earlier than planned, ahead of his scheduled departure at the AGM in 2027," said Marijke Folkers - In 't Hout, Chair of the Supervisory Board. "We are very grateful to him for the commitment, knowledge and passion he has brought to the company over the past years. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, we wish him success in this new chapter of his career."

The Supervisory Board will consider the succession of Mr Wunnekink in the coming period and will redistribute his responsibilities among the remaining members of the Supervisory Board.

This press release contains information that qualifies as price sensitive information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers') is a company offering complete feed solutions for (organic) livestock farming. With its mission statement 'For the Future of Farming', ForFarmers is committed to future-proof farming and making the agricultural sector even more sustainable. Our goal is clear: to contribute to good returns and a robust long-term earnings model. How? By leading the way with knowledge, advice, support and products on farm. Close to the farmers, solution-oriented and with an open mind to the future. The result: a contribution to affordable and sustainable food, For the Future of Farming.

With sales of around 10 million tonnes of animal feed, ForFarmers is a leading player in Europe. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (head office), Germany, Poland and the UK and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers has around 2,900 employees. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

