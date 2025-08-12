Anzeige
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
PR Newswire
12.08.2025 07:48 Uhr
JETOUR Kazakhstan Flagship Store Opens, Driving Overseas Channel Upgrade

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JETOUR Auto celebrated the grand opening of its first flagship store in the CIS region. Located in downtown Astana, the 2,000-square-meter facility exemplifies the brand's improvements in sales network, local production and premium transformation.


Situated just 3.7 kilometers from iconic landmarks such as Khan Shatyr and the Astana Opera, the flagship store aims to provide more convenient and high-quality services. The showroom features a fully integrated layout with dedicated zones for brand display, test drives, customer consultations, and after-sales support-delivering a seamless sales and service experience under one roof.

Since entering the Kazakhstan in June 2023, JETOUR has swiftly established a strong footprint. In just two years, the brand has launched over 30 retail outlets, forming the largest network among Chinese automotive brands in Kazakhstan. In the first half of 2025, the company claimed the No.1 position among Chinese SUV brands in Kazakhstan, with rising market share and growing brand influence.

JETOUR is also increasing its investment in localized operations. On the product front, JETOUR has introduced several models, while seven models have been localized via its KD (knock-down) assembly facility. This efficient local production allows JETOUR to respond quickly to market demand and better balance supply chains.The construction of the Almaty flagship store is now underway, scheduled to open before year-end.

Ke Chuandeng, president of JETOUR International, said: "As a critical hub in JETOUR's global strategy, Kazakhstan plays a central role in the brand's vision to develop a smart mobility ecosystem across Central Asia and the wider CIS region. The flagship store not only reinforces the brand's long-term commitment to the market, but also signals its readiness to serve evolving consumer needs."

Looking ahead, JETOUR will continue introducing premium off-road and NEV models, expanding its service outlets, and delivering on the promise of "global quality, local experience."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747676/20250811_173809.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jetour-kazakhstan-flagship-store-opens-driving-overseas-channel-upgrade-302527294.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
